Video: Moby Shares Official Video 'where is your pride?' Feat. the Late Benjamin Zephaniah

Acclaimed New York City-based electronic musician, producer and activist Moby shares the official video for current single ‘where is your pride?’ out now a collaboration with the late Benjamin Zephaniah. The video has been approved by Zephaniah’s family and is a celebration of his life’s work. The propulsive, break-beat driven track is spoken word with a powerful message delivered in the dub poet’s characteristically warm burr. “Where is your love? / Where is your faith? / Where is your hope? / Where is your place? / Where is your pride?” The track is taken from Moby’s 22nd studio album always centered at night, due out on June 14 available for pre-order now.

Even by Moby’s standards, always centered at night is a bit special. The album features 13 collaborations in all, from names you might recognize to others you undoubtedly will come to recognize. Wonderful voices on always centered at night, include Sudanese, Netherlands-based chanteuse Gaidaa, London-based, Burundian royal refugee J.P. Bimeni, and Kingston-raised, London-based Aynzli Jones. These are often personal songs, and the personal is the political, as is the border-defying nature of the work. Moreover, they’re crepuscular, conceived at twilight, with many of the styles of the last 30 years in electronic music coming to the fore, such as the trip-hoppy "we’re going wrong" featuring Brie O’Banion, the broken beat, almost drum ‘n’ bass influenced "medusa" (with the aforementioned Aynzli Jones), or the Latin house of "feelings come undone" with Raquel Rodriguez.

In his pursuit of new sounds, Moby has become something of a collector of voices. He’s a connoisseur of the timbre and texture of human vocal chords, whether sampling artists like Bessie Jones, Vera Hall or Boy Blue on Play, or working with superstars like David Bowie.

Moby will embark on his first tour in over a decade later this year across Europe/UK in celebration of Play, which featured classics “Porcelain,” “Natural Blues” and “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?” and sold over 12 million copies worldwide, winning numerous awards and becoming the biggest-selling electronic album of all time. Tickets for the select dates, including a newly added show in Lausanne, Switzerland, are on sale now here. Three of the seven dates have already sold out. 100% of his tour profits will go to European animal rights organizations.

Moby is a multi-platinum-selling, multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, author, and animal rights activist. He has been a vegan and vegan activist for 35 years and last year released his directorial debut Punk Rock Vegan Movie via his production company Little Walnut, a passionate and stylistically idiosyncratic look at the ongoing relationship between the worlds of punk rock and animal rights. It includes interviews with some of the biggest names in punk and rock history.

Join Moby in celebrating the rich life of Benjamin Zephaniah with the momentous collaboration and its official video, "where is your pride?" out now. Moby's new album, always centered at night featuring a remarkable host of collaborators, is due out June 14 via Mute and available for pre-order now. See Moby live in Europe and UK this September with tickets on sale now here. Keep up with all things Moby on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Moby's Greatest Hits Live in Europe/UK Celebrating 25 Years of Play

September 2024

September 18 - Manchester, England - The O2 Apollo (JUST ADDED)

September 19 - London, England - The O2

September 21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (SOLD OUT)

September 22 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom (SOLD OUT)

September 23 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

September 24 - Paris, France - Le Zenith (SOLD OUT)

September 25 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Vaudoise Arena (JUST ADDED)

always centered at night (LP) Tracklisting

01. on air (feat. serpentwithfeet)

02. dark days (feat. Lady Blackbird)

03. where is your pride? (feat. Benjamin Zephaniah)

04. transit (feat. Gaidaa)

05. wild flame (feat. Danaé Wellington)

06. precious mind (feat. India Carney)

07. should sleep (feat. J.P Bimeni)

08. feelings come undone (feat. Raquel Rodriguez)

09. medusa (feat. Aynzli Jones)

10. we're going wrong (feat. Brie O'Banion)

11. fall back (feat. Akemi Fox)

12. sweet moon (feat. Choklate)

13. ache for (feat. José James)

About Moby

Moby was born Richard Melville Hall, in Harlem, in 1965. His father gave him his nickname, Moby, when he was 10 minutes old, because of his hereditary relationship to Herman Melville. Moby started playing classical music and studying music theory when he was 9 and came of age musically in the punk rock scene in and around New York in the early 80’s. He released his first single, “Go,” in 1991 (listed as one of Rolling Stone magazine’s best records of all time) and has been making albums ever since. He has sold over 20,000,000 albums worldwide.

Photo credit: Lindsay Hicks

