Video: Mimi Webb Releases Music Video for Single 'Mistake'

Internationally acclaimed rising star Mimi Webb has shared the official music video for her latest single, Mistake.

Shot in southern California and directed by Jenna Marsh, the video comes amid her North American tour supporting Benson Boone on his Fireworks and Rollerblades Tour, and ahead of several major North American music festival appearances this summer.

Pulling back the curtains, and unafraid to walk on the wild side, “Mistake” is the first release of 2024 from the British-born artist and songwriter, also her first collaboration with the multiple award-winning hitmaker Ryan Tedder (Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift).

Further testament to her steadily growing global profile and stardom, this summer, Mimi Webb will be performing live at NYC’s Governors Ball (Jun. 7), Montreal’s Osheaga Festival (Aug. 2) and Chicago’s Lollapalooza (Aug. 4), with more dates to be announced.

NORTH AMERICAN FESTIVAL APPEARANCES

06/07 – The Governors Ball Music Festival – Queens, NY

08/02 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, QC

08/04 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL

MORE ABOUT MIMI WEBB

Mimi Webb signed to Epic Records in 2021 following an extraordinary come-up in her native UK that included over a quarter-billion streams and the admiration of global tastemakers, from Wonderland to teen VOGUE. Her debut EP with Epic, Seven Shades of Heartbreak, introduced her to a mainstream global audience, and gave fans a taste of her stardom, particularly with records like “Good Without” and “Dumb Love,” which earned Webb concurrent Top 15 placements on the UK Singles Chart, a feat that hadn’t been accomplished since Dua Lipa in 2017. Webb went on to play a sold-out trek of Australia before diving into the campaign for her debut full-length studio album, Amelia, released in April 2023. The album earned Webb a #4 peak on the UK Albums Chart, a career best, and sports the single “House On Fire,” which has become a smash hit, amassing over 115M Spotify streams and over 10M music video views on YouTube. The album also boasts the successful singles “Red Flags” and “Ghost Of You,” which Webb will perform as she supports Benson Boone on his sold-out international headlining tour, The Fireworks and Rollerblades Tour. She will also grace stages at this year’s Governors Ball in New York City (Jun. 7), the Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Canada (Aug. 2) and Chicago’s Lollapalooza (Aug. 4).

“[Amelia] gave me the opportunity to introduce Amelia [the person] to the world,” Webb says of her latest work. Despite her recent success, Webb plans on keeping her foot to the gas pedal while she tours with Boone, and released a brand new single, “Mistake,” from the road. “When you listen to me, I hope you feel what I’m singing about,” Webb says. “Since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to get my story across and share what I feel and who I am. In my music, you’re going to get me.”

Photo credit: Nick Rasmussen