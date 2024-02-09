Video: Love Power The Band Releases Music Video For #1 UK iTunes Single 'Psychedelic Halo'

The single was engineered by Snappy Homefry Kipp and Pankaj Saakhi, with production by Snappy Homefry Kipp, Saakhi Music Production, and Ananda Xenia Shakti.

Feb. 09, 2024

Love Power The Band have released their highly anticipated music video for their latest single, "Psychedelic Halo." Following its World Premiere, the video will be available on the band's YouTube channel.

"Psychedelic Halo" is a mystical and ethereal song that blends elements of chaos and order to create a captivating musical experience. The track was composed by Ananda Xenia Shakti and features her vocals, along with Niranjan Gundu Singh on guitar, Markos Alexander Ordoriez on bass, and Shambhu Natha on drums and percussion. The single was engineered by Snappy Homefry Kipp and Pankaj Saakhi, with production by Snappy Homefry Kipp, Saakhi Music Production, and Ananda Xenia Shakti.

The inspiration for "Psychedelic Halo" came to Ananda Xenia Shakti during meditation, and it evolved from a singer-songwriter vibe to a fusion of the Velvet Underground and Angelic Realms. The result is a vibrant sound bath that aims to awaken higher realm consciousness and activate the kundalini energy.

Love Power The Band, known for their transformative and interactive music, creates "Music for Body and Soul, Vibrational Healing, and Celebrating the Festival of Life." Ananda Xenia Shakti, the lead singer of the band, brings her high-spirited energy and love into their music, which she believes is born of the "Song of the Divine."

In addition to the world premiere of their music video, Love Power The Band has also reached #1 on the UK iTunes New Age Songs chart with their single, showcasing the global appeal of their unique sound and message.

Fans are encouraged to watch the video on February 9th and experience the cosmic truth and powerful message of oneness that Love Power The Band conveys through their music. Be ready to sing, dance, and connect with the divine while watching "Psychedelic Halo."

For more information on Love Power The Band, visit http://www.onlyloveisreal.love.



