Video: Loon Town Take A Trip To Another Realm With Their New Video 'Silver Flowers'

The music video was shot in Montreal’s Hochelaga neighbourhood.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Take a zany trip to another realm with dream pop/ synth-rock band outfit Loon Town’s refreshing new music video, “Silver Flowers." This fast-tempo song, a single off their recent album “Slow Space”, confounds reality with sparkly visuals reminiscent of Kate Bush and other eye-candy of the 80s, saccharin drip with darkness creeping in at the edges.

Shot in Montreal’s Hochelaga neighbourhood, the video plays lightly on 90's nostalgia, pulling Loon Town band members into the realm of a “hype-beast” come to life as an alluring/menacing Claudia Borneo who, through a mystical VHS tape player, prompts them to meet her demands on a retro television screen.

Once inside the beast's realm, Loon Town finds themselves in some kind of fantasy party with Borneo going off the deep end, her demands as insatiable as they are ravenous. Is it a fun party or a gilded cage? The video's abstract nature then settles and spreads out, inviting the viewer to get lost in a wash of visuals and vocals, blurring lines and reminding us to hold onto our dreams and treasure the ones we love.

The subtext for “Silver Flowers" music video explores the temptations of the music industry, and its transformative power to create itself. The visuals reinterpret the lyrics, drawing the band into a new realm, and changing them. With its subtle polyrhythms and overlapping beat cycles, the song beckons listeners on a journey through a world where the familiar becomes disorientingly unfamiliar.

Filmmaker Kristen Brown and her team capture brilliantly the character of Loon Town's unique sound, creating a visual world that mirrors the elements of synth-rock, dreamy indie-pop, and a hint of psychedelic frenzy that are present in Loon Town’s music. The result feels perfectly offbeat and infectious.

“Silver Flowers” was produced by Lisa Conway (L CON) and recorded in the summer of 2021 at Wildlife Sanctuary Sound (Guelph ON) and The House of Miracles (Cambridge ON ) and released in late 2022.



