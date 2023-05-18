Video: Little Hurt Shares 'I Can Do Better Than You' Video

Summer tour dates are currently in the works to support the Lovely Hours LP.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 2 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Photo 3 Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Alt.Pop artist Little Hurt (Colin Dieden, former lead singer of The Mowglis) has released his new album Lovely Hours, out now on Century Family.

Today, he is sharing the high energy, bursting with color video for "I Can Do Better Than You". The zesty & spirited clip features Dieden and his band cutting loose, jumping around, having fun, and letting themselves be taken away by the song. The empowering track, which is a defiant take on ending a bad relationship and moving on to something better - features an addicting snyth line throughout, which pop-punk guitars and crisp drums.

Dieden says "Sometimes writing songs feels like a regular job, but the upbeat energy of "I Can Do Better Than You" flowed from the start. There is something truly cathartic about just putting yourself into a song and letting it fly."

He continues "When we were talking about this video we went through a few different concepts but ultimately we landed on the idea that we wanted it to just be pure energy. We wanted people to have fun watching it, and feel good. Not have to overthink it, just be in the moment."

The video was directed by Kyle Vorbach, who has worked with the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, and Jagwar Twin. In talking about the concept of the video, Vorbach says "Colin called me in the middle of the night and said he had the idea for 'I Can Do Better Than You' figured out. He said 'color and energy.' So, we did just that-we shot in a location in LA where the ceiling is entirely comprised of colored LED panels, and in post-production we saturated every shot as much as is physically possible. The end result is some visuals that are as arresting as the song is."

The Lovely Hours album has been 2 years in the making and includes the singles "Buttercup"(Featuring The Ready Set), "Cooler If U Did", "Get Out Of My Life", "Pineapple Pizza" and "See You Again".

Summer tour dates are currently in the works to support the Lovely Hours LP. Watch the new music video here:




RELATED STORIES - Music

The Hails Team Up With Magic City Hippies For Fiona Remix Photo
The Hails Team Up With Magic City Hippies For 'Fiona' Remix

With the original version produced by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, this collaboration for the remix seemed like the natural choice to be made. Drenched in reverb, today’s spacey dance rework propels The Hails into the digital plane, while still preserving their inclination toward driving guitar riffs and bounding bass lines.

David Archuleta to Release New Music Following THE MASKED SINGER Photo
David Archuleta to Release New Music Following THE MASKED SINGER

Triumphing over vocal powerhouses Pentatonix, Michael Bolton and Sara Evans among others throughout the season, David landed in the Masked Singer finale with stunning vocalist Bishop Briggs who ultimately took home the golden mask trophy.  

PVRIS Shares New Single LOVE IS A... Photo
PVRIS Shares New Single 'LOVE IS A...'

PVRIS most recently teased the album with “GOOD ENEMY,” and before that “GODDESS,” a song that channels female rage, power, confidence, and autonomy all in one, “ANYWHERE BUT HERE” and “ANIMAL.' Collectively the singles exemplify PVRIS’ musical evolution incorporating elements of electronic, rock, and pop music.  

Thomas Headon Shares Brand New Single 2009 Toyota Photo
Thomas Headon Shares Brand New Single '2009 Toyota'

The Victoria EP saw Thomas channel memories of a few months living in London into five inimitable tracks that evoke the sense of having nothing but the whole world ahead of you, with singles that included the Radio 1-playlisted 'Strawberry Kisses,' 'Nobody Has To Know' & 'Victoria' (which stars Bridgerton-lead Charithra Chandran in the video).


From This Author - Michael Major

Israeli Bass Producer Whales Shares 6-Track EPIsraeli Bass Producer Whales Shares 6-Track EP
FULL CIRCLE Max Original Limited Series Debuts in JulyFULL CIRCLE Max Original Limited Series Debuts in July
Dean Ford to Release 'Dream Fever' EP in JuneDean Ford to Release 'Dream Fever' EP in June
Wolfie's Just Fine (Musician/Comedian Jon Lajoie) Shares New Single 'Hulk Hogan Slammed Andre The Giant'Wolfie's Just Fine (Musician/Comedian Jon Lajoie) Shares New Single 'Hulk Hogan Slammed Andre The Giant'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE