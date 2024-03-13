Video: Little Big Return With Jaw-Dropping Video For 'boobs'

little big releases new music video for "boobs"
Global sensation Little Big, now based in Los Angeles, dropped their electrifying new single "Boobs" on March 12, 2024, ahead of their highly anticipated album Lobster Popstar, scheduled for release on April 26, 2024. The collection of songs are set to include collaborations with Canadian rapper, bbno$, and Swedish producer, Salvatore Ganacci.
Known for her boundary-pushing visuals, Little Big member and creative director, Alina Pasok, brings her clever and provocative vision to life in the music video for "Boobs", featuring appearances from fellow musician, Oliver Tree, and adult stars, Riley Reid, Eva Elfie, and Kira Noir.
“Boobs” features a mix of funny lyrics and heavy electronic beats. The lyrics, including lines such as "I Like your boobs. Wow, I like your ass," showcase the band's signature blend of humor and rebellion, with hidden societal messages embedded in their visuals.
In the video, bandleader Ilya Prusikin's face playfully replaces various moments of women's private areas, creating comical and memorable scenes. Additional moments include vocalist, Sonya Tayurskaya walking with reversed limbs, and a moon landing declaring the area as Boobs, highlighting the band's commitment to delivering a multi-sensory experience.
Following the success of their previous single "Hardstyle Fish," Little Big continues to redefine the punk-rave landscape, captivating audiences worldwide. The "Boobs" music video promises to be a reaction-inducing visual feast, reminiscent of their previous underwater extravaganza for "Hardstyle Fish."
Little Big's meteoric rise began in 2013, and since then, they have consistently garnered international acclaim with their viral music videos and unique approach to storytelling. Their collaborations with artists like Dillion Francis, bbno$, Oliver Tree, Tommy Cash, and Sacha Baron Cohen have solidified their status as genre pioneers.
"Boobs” follows in the footsteps of their previous chart-topping hits, with "Skibidi" amassing over 700 million views on YouTube and "UNO" breaking records as the most-viewed video in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel, boasting over 260 million views.
Little Big is set to embark on a highly anticipated US tour, bringing their electrifying punk-pop-rave energy to fans across Europe and North America, with their shows in Washington DC, Toronto, and Montreal having already sold out. The band will then weave their way through major cities, captivating audiences with their unique blend of music and visuals. Little Big's US tour is a testament to their global appeal and promises to be a thrilling experience for fans from coast to coast.
May 8 - Gdańsk, PL @ B90
May 9 - Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
May 10 - Wroclaw, PL @ A2
May 12 - Glasgow, UK @ The Classic Grand
May 15 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
May 18 - Utrecht, NL @ Ronda Room at TivoliVredenburg
May 23 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis
May 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
May 26 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
May 28 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
May 29 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
May 30 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's
May 31 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
June 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ Lyric at Skyway
June 4 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
June 5 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theater
June 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue
June 8 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
June 10 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
June 14 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
June 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco
June 18 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
June 19 - Dallas, TX @ Studio At Factory
June 20 - Houston, TX @ HOB
June 22 - Orlando, FL @ HOB Orlando
June 23 - Tampa, FL @ Ritz
June 24 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
Little Big is a trailblazing LA-based genre-bending band. Since their breakout in 2013, the group has amassed a global fanbase with their reaction-inducing music and visually captivating storytelling. With over 5.8 billion views on YouTube, Little Big continues to push the boundaries of entertainment and establish themselves as pioneers in the punk-rave genre.
Videos