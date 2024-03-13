Video: Little Big Return With Jaw-Dropping Video For 'boobs'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Global sensation Little Big, now based in Los Angeles, dropped their electrifying new single "Boobs" on March 12, 2024, ahead of their highly anticipated album Lobster Popstar, scheduled for release on April 26, 2024. The collection of songs are set to include collaborations with Canadian rapper, bbno$, and Swedish producer, Salvatore Ganacci.

Known for her boundary-pushing visuals, Little Big member and creative director, Alina Pasok, brings her clever and provocative vision to life in the music video for "Boobs", featuring appearances from fellow musician, Oliver Tree, and adult stars, Riley Reid, Eva Elfie, and Kira Noir.

“Boobs” features a mix of funny lyrics and heavy electronic beats. The lyrics, including lines such as "I Like your boobs. Wow, I like your ass," showcase the band's signature blend of humor and rebellion, with hidden societal messages embedded in their visuals.

In the video, bandleader Ilya Prusikin's face playfully replaces various moments of women's private areas, creating comical and memorable scenes. Additional moments include vocalist, Sonya Tayurskaya walking with reversed limbs, and a moon landing declaring the area as Boobs, highlighting the band's commitment to delivering a multi-sensory experience.

Following the success of their previous single "Hardstyle Fish," Little Big continues to redefine the punk-rave landscape, captivating audiences worldwide. The "Boobs" music video promises to be a reaction-inducing visual feast, reminiscent of their previous underwater extravaganza for "Hardstyle Fish."

Little Big's meteoric rise began in 2013, and since then, they have consistently garnered international acclaim with their viral music videos and unique approach to storytelling. Their collaborations with artists like Dillion Francis, bbno$, Oliver Tree, Tommy Cash, and Sacha Baron Cohen have solidified their status as genre pioneers.

"Boobs” follows in the footsteps of their previous chart-topping hits, with "Skibidi" amassing over 700 million views on YouTube and "UNO" breaking records as the most-viewed video in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel, boasting over 260 million views.

Little Big is set to embark on a highly anticipated US tour, bringing their electrifying punk-pop-rave energy to fans across Europe and North America, with their shows in Washington DC, Toronto, and Montreal having already sold out. The band will then weave their way through major cities, captivating audiences with their unique blend of music and visuals. Little Big's US tour is a testament to their global appeal and promises to be a thrilling experience for fans from coast to coast.

TOUR DATES

May 8 - Gdańsk, PL @ B90

May 9 - Warsaw, PL @ Stodola

May 10 - Wroclaw, PL @ A2

May 12 - Glasgow, UK @ The Classic Grand

May 15 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

May 18 - Utrecht, NL @ Ronda Room at TivoliVredenburg

May 23 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis

May 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

May 26 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

May 28 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

May 29 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

May 30 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's

May 31 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

June 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ Lyric at Skyway

June 4 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

June 5 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theater

June 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

June 8 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

June 10 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

June 14 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

June 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

June 18 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

June 19 - Dallas, TX @ Studio At Factory

June 20 - Houston, TX @ HOB

June 22 - Orlando, FL @ HOB Orlando

June 23 - Tampa, FL @ Ritz

June 24 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

About Little Big:﻿

Little Big is a trailblazing LA-based genre-bending band. Since their breakout in 2013, the group has amassed a global fanbase with their reaction-inducing music and visually captivating storytelling. With over 5.8 billion views on YouTube, Little Big continues to push the boundaries of entertainment and establish themselves as pioneers in the punk-rave genre.