Video: Lil Tony Unveils Music Video for New Single '3AM'

Tipped as an artist to watch in 2023, rising hip-hop star Lil Tony unveils a cinematic music video for his new single “3AM.”

On the track, a harp sample wraps around skittering 808s as Lil Tony sets the scene, “3AM, I’m in the studio, damn near dozing off.” The 17-year-old Atlanta phenomenon weaves together tight bars punctuated by a wavy flow on the way to a declaration, “At the end of the day, I was born this way I ain’t got s to prove.”

The video finds him alone inside of a massive house. Grainy footage evokes intensely introverted emotion as he stares out the window. The clip jumps into moments in a speeding luxury car and a graffiti-covered warehouse, matching the frenetic pace and showcasing his presence.

Meanwhile, “3AM” has also just begun to gain traction at DSPs. Continuing a prolific year, it maintains his momentum from the bombastic mixtape TKEY.

Still, everything just bulldozes the way for more to come from Lil Tony.

“3AM” might just be his time…

Lil Tony may be a newcomer in the rap game, but you’d never know from his confident presence and dizzying lyricism. The arrival of his mixtape TKEY marks the culmination of years of honing his craft and building momentum in his hometown. With the arrival of his “Tried Me” video, the young performer showcases the full extent of his artist and underlines the fact that he's only just getting started.

Lil Tony, a 17-year-old rap sensation and record producer from Atlanta's Westside, represents the city's musical future. During his time in quarantine, a friend encouraged him to pursue rapping, so he began recording songs on his phone.

Since then, he's released five projects (two of which were deluxe editions), generating a significant buzz in his hometown. There has been no slowing down his momentum since he released songs like "Quagen," "Slow Down," and "Blicky Blicky." Lil Tony epitomizes the sound of modern Atlanta. He's a brilliant young artist who exudes self-assurance and listens attentively.

Watch the new music video here: