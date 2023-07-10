Video: Lil Tony Unveils Music Video for New Single '3AM'

Continuing a prolific year, the track maintains his momentum from the bombastic mixtape TKEY.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia Photo 4 How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia

Tipped as an artist to watch in 2023, rising hip-hop star Lil Tony unveils a cinematic music video for his new single “3AM.” 

On the track, a harp sample wraps around skittering 808s as Lil Tony sets the scene, “3AM, I’m in the studio, damn near dozing off.” The 17-year-old Atlanta phenomenon weaves together tight bars punctuated by a wavy flow on the way to a declaration, “At the end of the day, I was born this way I ain’t got s to prove.”

The video finds him alone inside of a massive house. Grainy footage evokes intensely introverted emotion as he stares out the window. The clip jumps into moments in a speeding luxury car and a graffiti-covered warehouse, matching the frenetic pace and showcasing his presence.

Meanwhile, “3AM” has also just begun to gain traction at DSPs. Continuing a prolific year, it maintains his momentum from the bombastic mixtape TKEY.

Still, everything just bulldozes the way for more to come from Lil Tony.

“3AM” might just be his time…

Lil Tony may be a newcomer in the rap game, but you’d never know from his confident presence and dizzying lyricism. The arrival of his mixtape TKEY marks the culmination of years of honing his craft and building momentum in his hometown. With the arrival of his “Tried Me” video, the young performer showcases the full extent of his artist and underlines the fact that he's only just getting started. 

Lil Tony, a 17-year-old rap sensation and record producer from Atlanta's Westside, represents the city's musical future. During his time in quarantine, a friend encouraged him to pursue rapping, so he began recording songs on his phone.

Since then, he's released five projects (two of which were deluxe editions), generating a significant buzz in his hometown. There has been no slowing down his momentum since he released songs like "Quagen," "Slow Down," and "Blicky Blicky." Lil Tony epitomizes the sound of modern Atlanta. He's a brilliant young artist who exudes self-assurance and listens attentively.

Watch the new music video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Australian Rockers C.O.F.F.I.N to Release New Album Australia Stops Photo
Australian Rockers C.O.F.F.I.N to Release New Album 'Australia Stops'

Sydney Northern Beaches' C.O.F.F.I.N will release their fifth full-length studio album entitled 'Australia Stops', the new album comes off the back of the band’s tour with Amyl and the Sniffers in 2022, and their recent UK tour dates this May where C.O.F.F.I.N stunned audiences with the high-intensity rock action they are renowned for.

2
Tiggi Hawke Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album Ascension Photo
Tiggi Hawke Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Ascension'

Tiggi Hawke has been evolving into an exciting new artistic trajectory over the last year, bringing attitude, candidness and genuinity to every track, first with the release of ‘Giants’ last summer. Further singles included the bittersweet ‘Pity Party’ and recently released ‘Cry Baby’, featuring the hotly-tipped Moss Kena. 

3
Depeche Mode Announce Additional European Shows in Winter 2024 Photo
Depeche Mode Announce Additional European Shows in Winter 2024

Depeche Mode will bring the Memento Mori Tour back to Europe in 2024! Following stadium and arena shows across Europe, Mexico, Canada, and the US this summer and fall, Depeche Mode announced 29 new European dates which will extend the tour into 2024. Even more, fans will now have a chance to experience the emotive power of the Memento Mori Tour.

4
Alice Phoebe Lou Releases New Album Shelter Photo
Alice Phoebe Lou Releases New Album 'Shelter'

Alice Phoebe Lou just released her latest album, Shelter. To celebrate the album's release, a special live performance of the title track is now available on her official YouTube channel, inviting fans to immerse themselves in the captivating world she creates through her music.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madonna Plans to Begin World Tour in October Following Health EmergencyMadonna Plans to Begin World Tour in October Following Health Emergency
Video: Watch Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy in Netflix's LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT TrailerVideo: Watch Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy in Netflix's LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT Trailer
Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'
Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series TrailerVideo: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
HAMILTON
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
LIFE OF PI
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME