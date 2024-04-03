Video: Les Savy Fav Share 'Limo Scene'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the release of their first new music in 14 years, Les Savy Fav is back again, to share their third single “Limo Scene”, from upcoming LP OUI, LSF, due out May 10th.

Talking about "Limo Scene", Tim Harrington says, “This song is the story of being abducted by the spirit of music past while out looking for the grave of Turner "Rocky" Wilson Jr. — Rocky was bassist for the doo-wop band The Rivingtons. He made up “Pappa-Oom-Mow-Mow” (1962) that the Trashmen took and uses for “Surfin Bird” (1963). It's been copped, quoted, and reinvented ever since including the end of this song. You could call it a love letter to musical legacy, but f letter is more like it. It's about how baby music gets made — an orgy of breeding ideas”



The single comes alongside a new music video, directed by Syd Butler and edited by Andrew Reuland.