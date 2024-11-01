Video: Laufey Premieres 'Santa Baby' Music Video Featuring Bill Murray

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY®-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey, reveals the latest addition to her holiday album with her take on the classic “Santa Baby.” The music video stars Laufey and features Bill Murray, who serves as the narrator, in addition to Isabella Boylston, principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, who performs alongside an ensemble of ballet dancers choreographed by Alex Wong (“So You Think You Can Dance,” The Greatest Showman, “Smash”).

Of the video, Laufey explains, “I’m so excited to continue adding to A Very Laufey Holiday with my version of the holiday classic, Santa Baby. It was so much fun creating this version, and the music video became the perfect visual representation of the track. We were so lucky to have Bill Murray and Isabella Boylston of the American Ballet featured in the video for this fun and festive story.”

Laufey’s music has become synonymous with the season. A Very Laufey Holiday started in 2021 with “Love To Keep Me Warm” (with dodie), followed by “The Christmas Waltz” in 2022, and “Christmas Dreaming” in 2023. Also last year, Norah Jones invited Laufey to collaborate on a cozy pair of holiday songs with their two-track single Christmas With You (via Blue Note), featuring a version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and a new co-written original “Better Than Snow.”

Alongside the release of “Santa Baby,” Laufey is bringing A Very Laufey Holiday to vinyl for the first time. Fans can now pre-order two different holiday-themed 7” vinyl records from select retailers here. Each vinyl includes two of the four holiday classics that Laufey has covered, and both records will be available as part of a limited edition box set on Laufey’s online shop. The box set features an expandable design, allowing fans to add additional Laufey holiday covers to their collection year after year.

Moreover, Laufey’s A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl, her debut concert film, will be available for limited screenings in cinemas and IMAX theaters on December 6. Shot in her adopted hometown of Los Angeles and directed by Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour), Laufey takes the audience on a spell-binding sonic journey under the stars, performing alongside the legendary Los Angeles Philharmonic. Playing at the iconic venue that Ella Fitzgerald and so many of Laufey’s heroes played before her, the film gives a behind-the-scenes look at the monumental show. As Variety sums up “Laufey feels like she was born to play the Hollywood Bowl.” Visit the event website for more information and ticketing details for IMAX and standard format cinemas.

Laufey (pronounced lāy-vāy) was raised between Reykjavík and Washington, D.C. with annual visits to Beijing, Laufey grew up playing cello as well as piano and became hooked on the jazz standards of Ella Fitzgerald after digging through her father’s record collection. In 2020, while still a student at Berklee College of Music, she released her debut single “Street by Street,” which caught the attention of young audiences worldwide and quickly garnered Laufey a dedicated fanbase online.

In 2022, she released her debut full-length Everything I Know About Love, which reached #1 on Billboard’s Alternative New Artist Album chart while lead single “Valentine” reached #1 on the Spotify Jazz Chart. Her 2023 sophomore album Bewitched saw wild success around the world, winning the GRAMMY® Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, debuting #2 globally on Spotify and setting the record for the biggest Jazz debut in history on Spotify. The album received widespread critical acclaim and Laufey’s tours immediately sold-out worldwide, including dates at the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, Royal Albert Hall and Sydney Opera House. Today, she has over 3 billion streams across all platforms and is the biggest streaming and most followed artist from Iceland in the world.

Photo credit: Paige Powell

