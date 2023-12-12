Video: Larkin Poe Share Live Performance Video From German TV Broadcast

Larkin Poe – the duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – share a blistering live performance video of the song Bolt Cutters & The Family Name. The song is from the band's latest album, Blood Harmony, and the performance aired in late November on the German television program Rockpalast.

Larkin Poe earned their second career GRAMMY Award nomination for “Best Contemporary Blues Album,” honoring the critically acclaimed Blood Harmony, which is the band's sixth studio album The 66th annual 2024 GRAMMY Awards take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

“This album represents a lot of love & energy and we're honored by the nomination,” say Larkin Poe.

Hailed by American Songwriter as “a roaring, impassioned set that leaves no doubt about who the queens of contemporary Southern blues rock are, and will likely stay, for the foreseeable future,” Blood Harmony is available via Larkin Poe's own Tricki-Woo Records. The album once again affirms the Lovells as an essential force in shaping the identity of Southern rock ‘n' roll, breathing new energy into the genre with both a forward-thinking perspective and a decidedly feminine strength.

Co-produced by Larkin Poe alongside Texas-bred musician Tyler Bryant (also Rebecca's husband), Blood Harmony fully harnesses the fiery vitality shown in touring across the globe, imbuing songs with equal parts soulful sensitivity and thrilling ferocity. From the feverish guitar work of “Bad Spell” to the soul-stirring “Southern Comfort” and smoldering title track, Blood Harmony reveals a band in complete touch with their formidable intuition, their storytelling fortified with a blues-heavy sound that hits right in the heart.

Blood Harmony was met by enthusiastic applause from such outlets as FORBES, which declared it to be “11 songs and 42 minutes of pounding driving guitar and slide guitar virtuosity…There is one problem with listening to an album of Larkin Poe – you just want to listen to more and more Larkin Poe songs.”

“Blood Harmony showcases Larkin Poe's command of the blues,” affirmed No Depression, “and their ability to write and deliver songs that reveal the shadows and light through which we pass in our everyday world. Even in the midst of the blues there still resides hope and joy, and Larkin Poe leads us through to that other side.”

Long hailed as one of hardest working live acts on the road today, Larkin Poe recently wrapped their global Blood Harmony Tour, an epic run featuring top-festival appearances, sold-out dates around the world, and their biggest EU/UK headline tour thus far. Upcoming highlights include festival shows including Tempe, AZ's Extra Innings Festival (March 2, 2024), Miramar Beach, FL's Moon Crush Pink Moon 2024 (April 19, 2024), and Merlefest in Wilkesboro, NC (April 26, 2024). Additional dates will be announced. For complete details, please visit www.larkinpoe.com/tour.

LARKIN POE - TOUR 2024

MARCH 2024

2 – Tempe, AZ – Extra Innings Festival

APRIL 2024

19 – Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush Pink Moon 2024 *

26 - Wilkesboro, NC - Merlefest *

* Festival Appearance

Photo Credit: Eric Ryan Anderson