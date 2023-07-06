Video: Joell Ortiz & L'Orange Share 'OG' Music Video

Joell Ortiz and L'Orange are also announcing their new album "Signature."

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Joell Ortiz and L’Orange are excited to announce their new album Signature on Mello Music Group.

The album includes captivating guest appearances by KXNG Crooked, Cyhi, and Sheek Louch. Along with the announcement comes the arrival of the LP’s first single “OG.” On the new single, Joell Ortiz's lyricism takes center stage, interweaving flawlessly with L'Orange's expertly crafted production. 

The new album Signature brings together the raw lyrical prowess of veteran emcee Joell Ortiz and the creative brilliance of expert beatmaker, L'Orange. Drawing inspiration from Ortiz's influential legacy, L'Orange weaves beats that exude vintage charm while simultaneously exploring new sonic territories.

The melodies are reshaped, the arrangements restructured, and the lyrics infused with renewed meaning. This reinterpretation stands as a testament to Ortiz's undeniable talent as an artist, while L'Orange's artistic touch adds a distinct flavor that enriches the music. 

With meticulous attention to detail and a shared artistic vision, this musically collaborative masterpiece pushes boundaries and invites listeners into a wholly novel and captivating experience. Joell Ortiz and L'Orange's reinterpretation on "Signature" marks an audacious sonic exploration—an homage to Ortiz's legacy while boldly forging a new path in hip-hop. Prepare yourself for a musical journey that celebrates the unparalleled artistry of Joell Ortiz and the transformative vision of L'Orange.

Watch the new music video here:



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

