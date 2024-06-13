Video: Jesus Piece Share New Video for 'FTSB'

The video captures behind the scenes footage from the road all captured by drummer LU2K.
Just off the heels of their sold out North American tour, Jesus Piece reveal their official music video for “FTBS” off highly acclaimed album …So Unknown which dominated 2023 end of year lists via tastemakers, fans and critics including Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Loudwire, Consequence, Decibel, Brooklyn Vegan, Revolver, Alternative Press, CVLT Nation, Knotfest and many more. The video captures behind the scenes footage from the road all captured by drummer LU2K.
Jesus Piece continue to turn heads for their feral live shows and grandiose, melodic songwriting which has since cemented them as standard stirrers and boundary-breakers. This Summer, they return to Europe for a handful of dates ahead of their Fall support run with legendary Sepultura on their Celebrating Life Through Death, European Farewell Tour 2024 with Jinjer and Obituary this October through November. See below for a full list of dates.
Jesus Piece has created an effort that never fails to impress, gets to the point and never gets in its own way. And much like their frantic live show, their patented mid-tempo sound is only a jumping off point to chaos- ably utilizing half-speed breakdowns, left-turns into riffage at breakneck speed and moody ambient atmosphere effectively.
July 31: (RO) Rasnov - Rockstadt Extreme Festival
Aug 01: (DE) Wacken - Wacken Open Air
Aug 03: (AT) Lustenau - Szene Open Air
Aug 04: (CH) Martigny - Sunset Bar
Aug 06: (DE) Saarbrücken - Loose Club
Aug 07: (DE) Hannover - Lux Club
Aug 09: (SE) Gothenburg - Fragelset
Aug 10: (SE) Örebro - Kulturhuset
Aug 11: (DK) Copenhagen - Basement
Aug 15: (DE) Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze Open Air
Aug 17: (FR) Staint Nolff - Motocultor Festival
Aug 18: (BE) Hasselt – Pukkelpop
Sep 27-28: Little Rock, Arkansas - Bangin’ In The Rock Festival
Oct 30: (FR) Paris - Zenith Paris - La Villette
Oct 31: (DE) Offenbach am Main - Stadthalle
Nov 01: (DE) Hamburg - Inselpark Arena
Nov 02: (DE) Cologne - Palladium
Nov 03: (NL) Den Bosch - Sepulfest
Nov 05: (BE) Brussels - Ancienne Belgique (Sold Out)
Nov 06: (LUX) Esch-sur-Alzette - Rockhal
Nov 08: (UK) Manchester - Manchester Academy (Sold Out)
Nov 09: (IE) Dublin - Olympia Theatre (Sold Out)
Nov 10: (UK) Belfast - Telegraph Building
Nov 11: (UK) Glasgow - Barrowland Ballroom (Sold Out)
Nov 12: (UK) London - Hammersmith Apollo
Nov 14: (CH) Zurich - The Hall
Nov 15: (DE) Ludwigsburg - MHP Arena
Nov 16: (DE) Munich - Zenith
Nov 17: (HU) Budapest - Barba Negra
Nov 19: (DE) Leipzig - Haus Auensee
Nov 20: (AT) Vienna - Gasometer
Nov 21: (PL) Katowice - Spodek
Nov 22: (DE) Berlin - Columbiahalle
Nov 23: (CZ) Prague - O2 Universum (Sold Out)
Nov 24: (CZ) Prague - O2 Universum
Oct 30 - Nov 24: Celebrating Life Through Death, European Farewell Tour 2024
Photo credit: Adam Degross
Videos