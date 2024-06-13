Video: Jesus Piece Share New Video for 'FTSB'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Just off the heels of their sold out North American tour, Jesus Piece reveal their official music video for “FTBS” off highly acclaimed album …So Unknown which dominated 2023 end of year lists via tastemakers, fans and critics including Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Loudwire, Consequence, Decibel, Brooklyn Vegan, Revolver, Alternative Press, CVLT Nation, Knotfest and many more. The video captures behind the scenes footage from the road all captured by drummer LU2K.

Jesus Piece continue to turn heads for their feral live shows and grandiose, melodic songwriting which has since cemented them as standard stirrers and boundary-breakers. This Summer, they return to Europe for a handful of dates ahead of their Fall support run with legendary Sepultura on their Celebrating Life Through Death, European Farewell Tour 2024 with Jinjer and Obituary this October through November. See below for a full list of dates.

Jesus Piece has created an effort that never fails to impress, gets to the point and never gets in its own way. And much like their frantic live show, their patented mid-tempo sound is only a jumping off point to chaos- ably utilizing half-speed breakdowns, left-turns into riffage at breakneck speed and moody ambient atmosphere effectively.

Jesus Piece Live Dates:

July 31: (RO) Rasnov - Rockstadt Extreme Festival

Aug 01: (DE) Wacken - Wacken Open Air

Aug 03: (AT) Lustenau - Szene Open Air

Aug 04: (CH) Martigny - Sunset Bar

Aug 06: (DE) Saarbrücken - Loose Club

Aug 07: (DE) Hannover - Lux Club

Aug 09: (SE) Gothenburg - Fragelset

Aug 10: (SE) Örebro - Kulturhuset

Aug 11: (DK) Copenhagen - Basement

Aug 15: (DE) Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze Open Air

Aug 17: (FR) Staint Nolff - Motocultor Festival

Aug 18: (BE) Hasselt – Pukkelpop

Sep 27-28: Little Rock, Arkansas - Bangin’ In The Rock Festival

Oct 30: (FR) Paris - Zenith Paris - La Villette

Oct 31: (DE) Offenbach am Main - Stadthalle

Nov 01: (DE) Hamburg - Inselpark Arena

Nov 02: (DE) Cologne - Palladium

Nov 03: (NL) Den Bosch - Sepulfest

Nov 05: (BE) Brussels - Ancienne Belgique (Sold Out)

Nov 06: (LUX) Esch-sur-Alzette - Rockhal

Nov 08: (UK) Manchester - Manchester Academy (Sold Out)

Nov 09: (IE) Dublin - Olympia Theatre (Sold Out)

Nov 10: (UK) Belfast - Telegraph Building

Nov 11: (UK) Glasgow - Barrowland Ballroom (Sold Out)

Nov 12: (UK) London - Hammersmith Apollo

Nov 14: (CH) Zurich - The Hall

Nov 15: (DE) Ludwigsburg - MHP Arena

Nov 16: (DE) Munich - Zenith

Nov 17: (HU) Budapest - Barba Negra

Nov 19: (DE) Leipzig - Haus Auensee

Nov 20: (AT) Vienna - Gasometer

Nov 21: (PL) Katowice - Spodek

Nov 22: (DE) Berlin - Columbiahalle

Nov 23: (CZ) Prague - O2 Universum (Sold Out)

Nov 24: (CZ) Prague - O2 Universum

Oct 30 - Nov 24: Celebrating Life Through Death, European Farewell Tour 2024

Photo credit: Adam Degross

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



