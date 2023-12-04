Video: Jake Scott Shares Music Video for 'One on the Way'

The video is streaming now on Jake’s official YouTube channel.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Platinum pop singer-songwriter Jake Scott has shared the official music video for his touching single “One On The Way,” featuring choreography from Alyx Andrushuk, as well as cameos by his wife Rachel and their son Shepherd. The video is streaming now on Jake’s official YouTube channel.

Jake has also announced plans for an extensive 2024 headline tour through North America and Europe. Dubbed “Lavender Forever,” the tour kicks off on February 22nd in Waco, TX, visits major cities coast-to-coast, and concludes on April 18th in Amsterdam, NL.

Pre-sale tickets are available beginning today. General on-sale begins this Friday, December 8th. A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be found below. For tickets and more information please visit Click Here.

Last month, Jake shared his highly anticipated debut album Lavender and celebrated with a special network television performance of his emotional, slice-of-life single “One On The Way” on NBC’s TODAY.

Inspired by his relationship with his wife Rachel and their growing family, Jake’s honest and unfiltered lyricism on Lavender evokes feelings of euphoria through a nostalgic lens. Jake assembled much of the album in his home studio, cowriting alongside various trusted collaborators and handling production on the majority of the tracks himself. Now, the record channels tender memories, and all kinds of truths for Jake.

Jake paved the way for Lavender with “Married Young,” “Good Day,” “Come Close,” and “One On The Way” generating millions of streams and receiving praise from Billboard, Entertainment Tonight and more. He delivered a showstopping performance of “Married Young” on KTLA, while he graced the stage of TODAY with “Good Day.”

Watch the new music video here:

Jake Scott Tour Dates

February 22 - Waco, TX - Common Grounds

February 24 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

February 26 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

February 29 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

March 1 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

March 2 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

March 5 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

March 6 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

March 7 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

March 9 - Chicago, IL - Metro

March 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

March 11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

March 13 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

March 14 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

March 16 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

March 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

March 20 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

March 23 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

March 24 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

April 13 – Dublin, IE – Academy 2

April 15 – London, UK – Omeara

April 17 – Paris, France – Le Popup

April 18 - Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

ABOUT JAKE SCOTT:

Jake Scott appeals to multiple senses with his nuanced, yet cinematic take on alternative pop. His lyrics are so honest and unfiltered you can practically see each story unfold right in front of you. Breezy melodies and lush guitars might conjure a memory you never want to end, while airy beat-craft pulls you back down to earth for a moment of introspection.

Born and raised in Fayetteville, AR and based in Los Angeles, CA, the platinum-certified singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist consistently connects with audiences. Obsessed with music as a kid, he broke through the old-fashioned way—by grinding it out.

Beginning in 2018, he chose to share one single per month independently until the end of 2020. Attracting a diehard fanbase, he caught the attention of Elektra Records and inked a deal with the label. Thus far, he has impressively tallied just shy of 1 billion total streams . He notably joined forces with Russell Dickerson for “She Likes It,” gathering nearly 300 million streams, picking up a 2x platinum certification from the RIAA, and landing a nomination for “Collaborative Video of the Year” at the CMT Awards.

Meanwhile, he delivered unforgettable performances on TODAY, The Kelly Clarkson, and Good Morning America, to name a few. Beyond praise from American Songwriter, Billboard, PEOPLE MAGAZINE named him among its “Emerging Artists” in 2022.

As a songwriter, his catalog has also expanded with cuts for Jason Mraz, Aloe Blacc, and Morgan Wallen. Packing houses coast-to-coast, he sold out every date of his first headline tour. In 2023, Jake brings a whole lot of heart back to pop music on his debut album, Lavender, and more to come.

PHOTO CREDIT: CONNOR DWYER + RACHEL DWYER




