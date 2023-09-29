Video: JP Saxe Performs 'I Don't Miss You' on LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK

Multi-platinum GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe performed “I Don't Miss You” on LIVE with Kelly and Mark today. The single, written with John Mayer, is featured on Saxe's sophomore album ‘A Grey Area' out now on Arista Records/Sony Music Entertainment.

Watch JP Saxe's solo performance of “I Don't Miss You” on LIVE with Kelly and Mark below.

Also this week, Saxe and Mayer kicked off their Fall US tour in Fort Lauderdale, with upcoming stops at NYC's Madison Square Garden, Boston's TD Garden, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, LA's The Kia Forum, Atlanta's State Farm Arena and more. Ready more about the tour via the New York Post HERE.

Saxe's new album ‘A Grey Area' was created alongside GRAMMY Award winning producer Malay and features collaborations with five-time Latin GRAMMY winner and two-time GRAMMY nominated Colombian musician Camilo, folk-pop trio Tiny Habits, Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer. In a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Saxe explained how the loss of his mother inspired him to learn a new language, which ultimately inspired him to write the 13-song collection.

Saxe recently unveiled the music video for “Anywhere,” directed by Matthew Takes, where JP performs the song surrounded by love letters that have been sourced by writers and fans around the world. It's one of Saxe's favorite songs he's ever written, and as Billboard noted, “it's easy to understand why.” Watch the official music video for “Anywhere” HERE.

Saxe sat down with Rolling Stone's Tomás Mier at the GRAMMY Museum on Monday for a conversation about his creative process followed by an intimate performance of songs from the new album. His 48-date worldwide ‘A Grey Area Tour' kicks off January 27, 2024 in Edmonton, AB before making stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Mexico City, Chicago, Ft Lauderdale, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, London, Dublin and more. For more information and all upcoming tour dates, please visit https://jpsaxe.com/.

Watch the new performance here:



