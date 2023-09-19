Video: Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for New Track 'Children of the Sky'

Diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-winning band Imagine Dragons and record label Interscope have teamed up with LA-based, award-winning director FILFURY and Untold Studios to take fans on an intergalactic journey in their new music video for the track ‘Children of the Sky’.

The video’s creative concept is inspired by the hit Xbox action RPG Starfield. Imagine Dragons released ‘Children of the Sky’ in collaboration with Starfield composer Inon Zur and Bethesda Game Studios to celebrate the launch of the game.

Packed full of CGI, game-graphic inspired shots, the video follows a young boy as he dreams about his future and the possibility of leaving earth to find a new home, embarking on an epic journey through the galaxy at warp speed.

On developing the concept, FILFURY comments, “As soon as I listened to the track, I was transported to a new world full of emotion, hope and fantasy - instantly leading me to a visual idea I wanted to explore. With the song being used for Starfield, my desire was to lean into the sci-fi space visual language, but stay very true to the tone and identity of Imagine Dragons. A perfect unison of worlds, connected by the lyrics of the song and the uplifting euphoric dream-like hope the song conveys.”

The video features VFX by Mister, and was graded by Company 3.

Imagine Dragons continue to redefine rock in the 21st century. Filling stadiums, crafting cloud-rattling anthems, and breaking records at every turn, diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-winning Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons occupy rarified air as one of the biggest rock bands in the world.

Tallying cumulative sales of 74 million album equivalents, 65 million digital songs, and over 160 billion streams, they stand out as “the only band in history to earn four RIAA Diamond singles,” namely “Radioactive” (14x-platinum), “Believer” (10x-platinum), “Demons” (10x-platinum), and “Thunder” (10x-platinum).

Since emerging in 2009, they’ve scored five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Night Visions [2012] (7x-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Smoke + Mirrors [2015] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Evolve [2017] (triple-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Origins [2018] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), and Mercury – Act 1 [2021]( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope).

With the release of Mercury – Act 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) in 2022, they completed their first double-album opus produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. The hit single “Bones,” featured on Mercury Act 2, recently went to number one at Alternative Radio and remains in the Global Top 50 on Spotify.

The band’s hit collaboration with East Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D, “Enemy,” has racked up billions of global streams and landed at #6 on the IFPI Global Singles Chart for 2022. Dominating radio, they remain “one of only four bands to ever achieve simultaneous Top 5 singles at Alternative radio, and the only band to repeat this feat.”

Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons’ music videos for hits “Thunder” and “Believer” have garnered an astounding 2 billion YouTube views, while videos for “Radioactive” and “Demons” have surpassed over 1 billion views. They’ve collaborated with everyone from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa to Avicii and film composer Hans Zimmer. Giving back, they’ve raised millions for various causes, including their pediatric cancer charity the Tyler Robinson Foundation, and frontman Dan Reynolds' LOVELOUD Foundation and festival in support of LGBTQ+ youth.

In 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky named them ambassadors for UNITED 24, which benefits humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Most recently, Imagine Dragons earned an impressive four nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards including “Favorite Pop Duo or Group,” “Favorite Rock Artist,” “Favorite Rock Album” and “Favorite Rock Song.”

The band was also nominated for “Group of 2022” for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Most recently, they received an MTV VMA nomination for “Video For Good” for their acclaimed “Crushed” music video.

