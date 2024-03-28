Video: Icarus Phoenix Releases 'Necessary Painful' Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gathering in the studio in Nov 2022 to track 40 songs in 3 days with producer Jed Jones (Post malone, The Killers, etc.) Recruiting the help of longtime friend Jake Bellows of the band Neva Dinova to play additional guitar. Andrew Young (drums), Justin Pacheco (bass) as well as other friends joined up at June Audio in Provo, Utah. The songs were all written by Drew Danburry in 2021-2022 after divorcing his wife of 13 years and leaving his 8 year old son with her to move across the country because of a housing crisis. Necessary/Painful explains how to live a Stoic life.

Icarus Phoenix is Drew Danburry (gtr/vox), Eli Sims (drums), Leena Rhodes (gtr/vox/synth) and Brendan Russell (bass). The band originally formed in Missoula, Montana (2020) and has had 5 different lineups, one of them playing Treefort Music Fest in Boise, ID (2021). Currently based in Baltimore and formed by friendships and connections Drew made working at Old Bank Barbers.

Having built a cult following from their 3 studio albums and 8 singles, 2024 looks extremely promising as they plan to release 6 + singles, 1 EP and an LP this year as well as an upcoming Japan/America tour. Plans are in the works for a UK tour in the Fall as well.



Drew Danburry has independently toured and released records since 2002. He's released over 400 songs on over 20 albums/13 EPs and played 800 + shows worldwide. Including 2 Daytrotter sessions, 3 invitations to Pop Montreal, and 1 to Pygmalion Music Festival. He's accomplished this long list of achievements almost entirely DIY.