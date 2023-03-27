Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Gutter King Share New Music Video for 'Bloodrush'

The video was shot and edited by guitarist Alan Bremner and drummer Grant Gorieu.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Metalcore powerhouse Gutter King has shared a new music video for their recently release single, "Bloodrush." Further showcasing the band's commitment to the DIY aspect of their craft, the video was shot and edited by guitarist Alan Bremner and drummer Grant Gorieu. Fans can watch the music video for "Bloodrush" now!

On the filming of the video, Alan shares, "When it was my turn to be in-frame, I had to give Grant a crash course in how to operate my camera and he basically had to learn on the fly. We make a great team!"

On "Bloodrush," guttural vocals meet a winding synth to create a sound that is uniquely Gutter King, building a bridge between traditional metalcore and pop music of the future. The track is written, recorded, and produced by the band themselves, and mixed and mastered by George Lever (Sleep Token, Thornhill, Loathe).

On the track, the band shares, "Life can't be defined simply in terms of good or bad, but rather, it's a complicated mix of both and everything in between. 'Bloodrush' is a reminder that to live is to embrace every part of life, even if it hurts."

"We hope that listeners hear 'Bloodrush' and take it as a reminder to live life on their own terms. It's easy to become lost in your day-to-day and forget about the things that excite you."

From hard hitting, explosive guitar riffs to soaring choruses and melodic synths and production, it's hard to pin down exactly who Gutter King sounds like. By bending genres and hitting all the right emotional notes, Calgary metalcore band Gutter King means business. Determined to bring the world of metalcore a step closer to the world of pop, Gutter King is breaking barriers and isn't slowing down any time soon.

2020's "Feather" challenged the band to try new things, and the risk paid off. "Feather" signaled a shift in the band's approach to writing music and ushered in a new era where the lines between metalcore and pop really start to blur.

This is only the beginning. Gutter King is gearing up to take 2023 by storm with their most stylistic releases to-date. Get ready for the future, it's closer than you think.

Gutter King is Bertie Heatlie (vocals), Seth Shimp (guitar/vocals), Alan Bremner (guitar), and Grant Gorieu (drums).

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Alan Bremner



Michael Major


