Video: Girl Scout Returns With New Single 'I Just Needed You To Know'

Charging back with their first music since the release of their acclaimed 2023 debut EPs Real Life Human Garbage and Granny Music, Swedish band Girl Scout have returned with their new single “I Just Needed You To Know”.

Mixed by producer Alex Farrar (Wednesday, Indigo De Souza, Hotline TNT) and touched with an essence of ‘90s alt-rock, the track is a powder keg of energy, ready to explode at any moment with erratic guitars, soaring choruses and breakneck drums.

A song that’s primed for the stage, “I Just Needed You To Know” arrives just ahead of the group’s upcoming live dates in the UK & Europe, where they will join Alvvays for a full leg of their highly anticipated summer tour, as well as perform numerous headlining shows and festivals from May through July. See below for Girl Scout’s complete tour routing for this summer, and listen to “I Just Needed You To Know” now here.

“‘I Just Needed You To Know’ was birthed during a spontaneous jam session in the middle of rehearsing for tour,” says vocalist/guitarist Emma Jansson. “Starting with Viktor toying with the opening riff, almost the entire song was just the band playing in a room with the mics rolling. We wanted the raw energy of the song to remain, so not much has been done to it.”

“The phrase “it is what it is” is one that I hear a lot amongst the older generations,” she adds about the lyrical side of the song. “To me, it feels like a way to avoid acknowledging hard times or difficult feelings. It’s such a stifling phrase. What if that’s not enough? What if I want more than to grit my teeth and move on? I think there is a clear generational divide when it comes to the language surrounding mental health, and the willingness to understand the causes behind it.”

Comprised of Emma Jansson (guitar, vocals), Per Lindberg (drums), Viktor Spasov (guitar), and Evelina Arvidsson Eklind (bass), Girl Scout is a four-piece who met while studying jazz in Stockholm and connected through a shared penchant for the garage rock and brit-pop sounds of the 80s and 90s. Working with producer Ali Chant (Soccer Mommy, Perfume Genius), the group released their debut EP Real Life Human Garbage in February 2023 and quickly followed it up with their symbiotic sophomore EP Granny Music in fall of the same year. Including standout singles like “Weirdo,” “Boy In Blue,” and “All The Time And Everywhere,” the songs that make up both projects capture the daunting feelings, cringe-worthy moments and social encounters that can play on repeat in your head at night — the sort of experiences that feel infinite in the moment, but can be defined by the friends you go through them with.

Exploding out of the gate, Girl Scout has garnered attention across the globe from radio stations like BBC1, BBC6, Amazing Radio, FluxFM or egoFM while receiving praise from the likes of Paste Magazine, FLOOD Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, Under The Radar, Billboard, PAPER Magazine, MTV, Ones To Watch, Guitar World, People Magazine, Atwood Magazine, The Guardian, The Times, Dork, Clash and Consequence of Sound, who stated: "If this is how Girl Scout are coming out of the gate, it’s going to be quite exciting to see where their whims take them next."

SUMMER 2024 UK & EUROPE TOUR DATES

May 20 - Portsmouth, Edge of The Wedge ^

May 21 - Birmingham, The Sunflower Lounge ^

May 22 - Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s ^

May 23 - Manchester, Deaf Institute Lodge ^

May 24 - Bearded Theory Festival, Walton-Upon-Trent !

May 25 - Dot To Dot Festival, Bristol !

May 26 - Dot To Dot Festival, Nottingham !

May 28 - London, The Lexington ^

June 22 - Bristol, SWX *

June 23 - Manchester, Ritz *

June 24 - Glasgow, O2 Academy *

June 26 - London, Troxy *

June 27 - Brighton, Chalk *

June 29 - Siren’s Call Festival, Luxembourg !

July 1 - Laval, La Fosse ^

July 2 - Paris, Elysee Montmartre *

July 3 - Amsterdam, Paradiso *

July 4 - Hamburg, Grünspan *

July 5 - Bochum Total Festival, Bochum !

July 7 - Berlin, Huxley’s *

July 8 - Heidelberg, Karlstorbahnhof *

July 9 - Magnolia Summer Festival, Milan !

July 10 - Bologna, Bonsai Garden *

* With Alvvays

^ Headlining

! Festival Date

