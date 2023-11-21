Video: GHOSTLY KISSES Share New Video 'Golden Eyes'

The video comes on the heels of her Pitchfork Berlin performance.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Ghostly Kisses has shared a video for her latest single, “Golden Eyes,” which Under the Radar called “a dreamy interplay of glassy melody and dance rhythms..vital and energetic.”

The project of Quebec City-based songwriter Margaux Sauvé, Ghostly Kisses has become an international sensation, amassing millions of streams and a devoted overseas audience since the release of her 2022 album Heaven, Wait.

The video comes on the heels of her Pitchfork Berlin performance, which Pitchfork praised as “magnetic” in their highlights from the festival.

Of the video, Sauvé and her songwriting partner Louis-Étienne Santais share “We aimed to create a visual journey, inviting viewers into a crimson-hued world and a perspective framed by a lens, offering a subtle preview of the new dimension to come in our upcoming releases."

Watch the video below:

Photo by Fred Gervais



