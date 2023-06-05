Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'

The new track follows the release of the album's first single "Thin Legs" which was released in March.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter/guitarist Christopher Mansfield, who records under the Fences moniker, has unveiled the music video for "No One" the latest single off his upcoming album 'Bright Soil' due out this fall on Enci Records.

The track evokes a sense of movement and urgency as Manfield revisits his former self.

Off the single, Mansfield says, "No One" is a VERY old song. Written when I could fall in love with how a woman rolled a cigarette and a cocaine nose bleed was used to finger paint on a brown grocery bag.

In the end, regardless of how relevant the lyrics are to me now in my life is, in fact, irrelevant. Someone else is somewhere else other than me. The song is a gallop that I still resonate with. The tempo is anxious in a way that feels alluring. I’d like to do more songs at this speed."

The new track follows the release of the album's first single "Thin Legs" which was released in March.

'Bright Soil' spotlights not only a time of monumental changes in Mansfield's life, but is perhaps his most cohesive album to date.

For the album as a whole Mansfield assembled what he refers to as his “dream band” with lifelong friend Felix Pastorius (son of Jaco Pastorius) on bass and Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) on drums, drums. Wesley Schultz (The Lumineers) and Ryan Lewis (Macklemore & Lewis) also add vocals and production respectively. Mansfield’s wife, Maxine, also appears.

“I just wanted it to sound cohesive,” he says. “With my previous full-length albums, I’d recorded them in different states with different producers, different drummers, different everything. For this, we had a room for a specific amount of time. That’s it. It was like, ‘Lock the door and don’t kill each other.’”

He adds, “I wanted to get people whose sound I loved so that if I wanted to, I could just leave and I could trust that they’d do their best. Jeremiah has a great natural flow to his playing and Felix is even more technically proficient than his father in some regards. I think he’s the best bass player in the world right now.” For guitar he turned to Thomas Hunter of The Heavy. “I wasn’t being greedy but wanted to get the best players—it was like picking a soccer team in school. It was a joy.”

Mansfield also became a father during the cycle for the album. “As much as you feel like you’ve geared up for it, no matter how much you’ve prepared you really have no idea what it’s actually like,” he says. “I think I was blissfully ignorant of the magnitude before. But there was this beautiful thing about my wife being around and knowing that my daughter could hear the music. All the beautiful things that you would think I would think.”

Watch the new music video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rare Americans Release Act I of New Album Photo
Rare Americans Release Act I of New Album

Combining a revolutionary 33-minute, fully animated musical feature and accompanying album to create an immersive listening experience, Searching For Strawberries tells the true story of Rare Americans multi-instrumentalist “Jongo” (real name Jan Cajka) and his transformation from corporate pawn to rock star.

2
Doe Boy Releases New Single Way I Walk Photo
Doe Boy Releases New Single 'Way I Walk'

Strolling into a bold, bombastic, and big next chapter, critically acclaimed Cleveland hip-hop phenomenon Doe Boy unleashes a brand new single and music video entitled “WAY I WALK,” out now via Freebandz/Epic Records. “WAY I WALK” hinges on a head-nodding and nostalgic Jennifer Lopez sample as Doe Boy locks into a bouncy flow.

3
Quarters of Change to Embark on Us Headline Tour This Fall Photo
Quarters of Change to Embark on Us Headline Tour This Fall

Following their largely sold-out Deluxe Tour earlier this year, rising New York City alternative rock band Quarters of Change have announced plans for an additional US headline tour this fall. The 20-city trek will kick off on September 14 in Virginia Beach, VA, and wrap on December 9 with the band’s largest hometown show to date in New York.

4
Matisyahu Announces Live In Brooklyn Album Photo
Matisyahu Announces 'Live In Brooklyn' Album

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, rapper and alternative rock artist Matisyahu has announced his new live album Live In Brooklyn will arrive later this month in conjunction with his birthday. Listen to the album’s lead single, “One Day (Live)” – a fan-favorite whose original version has been streamed over 140 million times on Spotify alone.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Doe Boy Releases New Single 'Way I Walk'Doe Boy Releases New Single 'Way I Walk'
Katrina Lenk Joins APPLES NEVER FALL Series on PeacockKatrina Lenk Joins APPLES NEVER FALL Series on Peacock
RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND Will Be Available On Blu-ray, 4K Steelbook, Digital, & DVD in JulyRESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND Will Be Available On Blu-ray, 4K Steelbook, Digital, & DVD in July
FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF Debuts On 4K Ultra HD in AugustFERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF Debuts On 4K Ultra HD in August

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET