Video: ENHYPEN Revealed Music Video for 'Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)'

K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN revealed an enchanting music video for “Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)” from their newly released 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD.

Released today on the band’s official social media channels, the music video seamlessly incorporates ethereal fantasy-like cinematography with the septet’s signature synchronized choreography to perfect a captivating visual masterpiece.

“Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)” is an Alternative R&B track that leaves an impression with its sophisticated yet subtly alluring sound. After witnessing another forget about one’s existence, one realizes one’s fate and vows to sacrifice oneself for them, asking them to “eat me up” to become part of them once more.

DARK BLOOD, released on May 22, sold over 1.3M copies within a week, becoming ENHYPEN’s third million-seller album following DIMENSION : DILEMMA (October 2021) and MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022). Beginning with two nights in Seoul, the powerhouse band is set to kick off their second world tour ‘FATE’ this July.

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the ‘hyphen(-)’ that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year.

Less than two years later, the powerhouse of K-pop came to possess two “Million-Seller'' albums in the shortest period of time (since debut) in K-pop history with 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA (released in October 2021) and 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), which both debuted on the Billlboard 200 at No. 11 and No. 6, respectively. In September 2022, the band embarked on their first world tour ‘MANIFESTO’, headlining arenas in 12 cities across the globe for 22 shows.

Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Watch the new music video here: