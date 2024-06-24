Video: Daryl Mosley Longs For Simpler Times In 'When The Good Old Days Were New'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley’s new music video, “When The Good Old Days Were New,” offers a look back at a simpler time. Those recollections are highlighted here via archival footage including home movies and photo montages from the ‘50s and ‘60s. Vacations in the family car, backyard BBQs, hot summer days riding bikes and baling hay are shown. Modern actors portray the sweetly remembered front porch rocking chair visits between young and old.

Daryl grounds us with simple acoustic performance footage that interplays nicely with the other elements. It is a visual tribute to the moments and memories of family time, naïve freedoms and youthful adventure that are part and parcel of the collective conscience. The video enjoyed its broadcast premiere on Bluegrass Ridge TV and its online debut on Americana UK.

For Mosley, a devotee of a “slower pace,” the video achieved exactly what he hoped; it is sentimental without being maudlin. "I tend to look at the past with rose colored glasses and this piece has a positive slant that was important to me,” Mosley says. “The mix of wonderful actors, incredible location and vintage home video footage really spotlight that sense of nostalgia and a longing for those times you wish you could recapture.”

The project was filmed this spring on location at the historic McElroy House, a 1860s-era cabin in the picturesque mountain town of Burnsville, North Carolina. Local actors Dylan Wilson and Allison Yumagulava star. The clip is a Bonfire Music Group effort produced by Ethan Burkhardt and directed by Ryan Kay. It is a companion piece to Mosley’s current release, which dropped May 8. “When The Good Old Days Were New” is the first single from Daryl’s upcoming fourth studio album for Pinecastle Records and is available for streaming or purchase now.

ABOUT DARYL MOSLEY

Daryl has enjoyed more than three decades of success as a songwriter and vocalist. Known for his honeyed voice, thoughtful lyrics, and impeccable musicianship, he toured throughout the ‘90s as lead vocalist/bassist with the Bluegrass group The New Tradition. In 2001 he joined the Osborne Brothers with whom he played until 2010, when he formed The Farm Hands - which quickly became one of the most awarded bands in Bluegrass. In 2020, Daryl stepped into the solo spotlight and began his association with Pinecastle Records with THE SECRET OF LIFE. The album spent multiple weeks at #1 on the Roots Music Report Contemporary Album Chart. In 2021, his SMALL TOWN DREAMER project made the Top 10 on the Billboard Albums Chart. Daryl released his third solo album, A LIFE WELL LIVED, in 2023 and the disc generated three #1 singles (“Mayberry State Of Mind,” “The Bible In The Drawer” and “Big God”). In total, Mosley has written 13 #1 songs, been honored as Songwriter of the Year three times, and earned three Song of the Year awards (SPBGMA). Lynn Anderson, Bobby Osborne, Josh Williams, the Booth Brothers, The Grascals and Carolina Blue are among the many artists who have recorded Mosley's songs. He consistently performs 140-plus shows per year, and has shared stages with James Taylor, Dan Fogelberg, Alison Krauss, and many others. He resides in hometown of Waverly, Tennessee.

Photo Credit: Patti Damesworth

