Video: Chika and Freddie Gibbs Link Up for Cinematic Music Video 'Truth or Dare'

It remains a standout from her recently released acclaimed debut SAMSON: The Album.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Grammy®-nominated artist CHIKA presents the epic music video for her new single “TRUTH OR DARE” featuring Freddie Gibbs. It remains a standout from her recently released acclaimed debut SAMSON: The Album.

The regal visual finds CHIKA embodying an African Queen with fearless female warriors by her side as she walks through the wilderness to hold court. The clip jumps to fellow lyrical assassin Freddie Gibbs who spits bars from an ornate golden throne. 

About the track CHIKA shares, “Truth or dare’ is a brutally honest self-reflection track where I ask myself if the path I’ve chosen is one that will lead to victory, or one that will swallow me alive. In it, I candidly (and skillfully) discuss my flaws, my fears, and my frustration while trying to keep things rather upbeat.”

It upholds what has become a tradition of powerhouse videos for CHIKA. She recently served up the music video for “DEMIGOD,” which was picked up by Billboard, Uproxx, and more. CHIKA also gave a beautiful live performance of “Show Me,” amongst other songs from the album on The Artists Den with Variety magazine and ignited the stage at Life is Beautiful Festival this fall. On November 26, CHIKA will perform songs from her new album live at The Echo Plex in Los Angeles. Visit https://theecho.com/tm-event/chika/ for details and tickets.  

Beyond tallying over millions of streams, SAMSON has received widespread acclaim. As part of an in-depth feature, Rolling Stone hailed it as “an impressive testimony to Chika’s psychological and existential crises – plus her resolve to survive in spite of them.” Billboard plugged it among “Queer Jams of the Week” and raved, “Chika didn’t mince her words, so we won’t either; Samson is a masterpiece.”

Spotlighting the current single, UPROXX stated, “On “Demigod,” Chika taps into her tenacious energy, rising above all the setbacks that have come her way. Throughout the song, she shows off her fiery pen game, and also her soft-tinged, cozy vocal stylings.” 





