Video: Charlie Cunningham Shares New Video 'Water Tower'

Charlie Cunningham shares the new video for 'Water Tower.' The track is from his third full length album Frame released earlier this year.

In early 2020 Charlie moved to the countryside fifty miles out of London to the small village of Mursley and he could see the Mursley water tower from his new house. The song and accompanying video is connected with the view from the window and that time period of introspection and isolation when Frame was written.

Charlie wanted to return to this special place with longtime visual collaborator Sam Hamper directing. Charlie will be touring in support of Frame across North America in October and November.

‘Frame’ showcases another sophisticated sonic evolution for Charlie, who in collaboration with producer Sam Hudson Scott, creates the fragility, power and tension found in timeless songwriting, reanimated through a modern lens with an album of lush, delicate songs brimming with poised references to art rock, golden era jazz, and neoclassical composition - channelling Charlie’s more direct influences in John Martyn, Nina Simone and Paul Simon – whilst fusing in his love of ambient artists Brian Eno and Harold Budd.

Lyrically ‘Frame’ explores the major themes of the human condition: heartbreak, spirituality, grief and climate anxiety; universally relatable emotions that Charlie delivers with a depth of feeling and from the nuance of his own personal observations and experiences, making ‘Frame’ Charlie’s most accomplished work to date.

‘Frame’ is released on a super limited edition Clear Smoky Vinyl and CD; Buy HERE.

Charlie was recently in the states playing two sold out solo shows in Los Angeles and New York. He also stopped by WNYC's New Sounds to chat with John Schaefer and perform three songs. North American tour dates with a full band are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Bennie Cunrow