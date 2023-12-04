Video: Breakout Artist Devon Again Debuts New Video for 'Still Can't Dress Myself'

Breakout L.A. artist Devon Again unveils the official music video for her song, “still can’t dress myself” today. Watch the video, directed by Devon alongside Jacqueline Kulla, below!

The track—produced with Jon Buscema and Jake Weinberg—was released earlier this year. It follows previously shared single “deep,” which debuted with The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1 to critical praise. Listen to “deep” and watch an accompanying video shot and directed by Devon with frequent collaborator Ethan Frank.

Of the new video, Devon shares, 

“The music video for this song stars my perfect perfect little cousin Isla. I feel as though I’ve always had this crippling inability to make decisions, and in this song I’m confronting that thought over and over again.

Acknowledging that hesitance and fear I guess just makes me feel like a kid—it’s something that I’ve always felt. I wanted to hint at how deep-rooted that sort of feeling is by having the video be only Isla, who happens to look eerily similar to how I did at her age, and who has this wonderful confidence and curiosity that I feel I didn’t. Children are also so engaging just in their facial expressions—they invoke so much feeling.

A few days after the shoot I flew back to Colorado and got to see my whole family for a first time in a while and show them the video—having Isla and my aunt in L.A. to shoot kind of brought me back to earth; it was the closest I’ve felt to my family in so long.”

Devon Again is a 22-year-old alt pop artist from Denver, Colorado and now based in L.A. Her musical journey began at an early age. Growing up queer in a small town, she found solace in music, using it as a means of imagining and creating a new reality.

Devon began releasing standalone singles in 2021 that showcased an immersive sound and an affinity for enigmatic, intricate melodies and songwriting with a strong point of view. In 2022, Devon released her debut EP PEE solidifying her commitment to building a fun, playful world for people to step into. 

She has been featured on the cover of Spotify’s beloved alternative playlist “Lorem,” which has over one million followers and found her in the company of huge names such as Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, beabadoobee, Clairo, Omar Apollo and more.

Devon is currently working on a new project that expands upon the foundation she has been building over the last few years. More from the emerging artist is imminent. 

photo credit: Jacqueline Kulla



