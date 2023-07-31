Video: Becca Means Releases Music Video for Debut Single 'My Darling'

The video perfectly captures the tumultuous relationship described in the song.

Rising pop artist Becca Means has released her fab music video for her debut single, “My Darling.” The video perfectly captures the tumultuous relationship described in the song. 

Becca’s debut received rave reviews, with Ones to Watch celebrating it as “one of the strongest artist debuts [they’ve] seen this year,” and Billboard proclaiming, “The beguiling kiss-off pulls from ‘60s pop but feels modern and lived-in, with plenty of melodies worth returning to tucked into the verses.” “My Darling” also received nods from Rolling Stone, UPROXX, Sweety High, and more.

The video, directed by Aerin Moreno (Sofi Tukker, Lily Rose-Depp, Dove Cameron) and creative directed by Amber Park (Meghan Trainor, Katy Perry, Lil Nas X) follows a crumbling relationship, with Becca and her co-star devolving from sour glances to screaming matches and tears.

In stark contrast with the heated emotions, the video takes place in an idyllic mansion, complete with a perfectly manicured yard and immaculate mid-century decor. The wardrobe mirrors the setting, with a nostalgic, vintage-inspired aesthetic, styled by Tabitha Sanchez (Chloe Cherry, Leah Kate, Emily Uribe), that would make any fashionista swoon. 

Initially written as a love song, Becca reworked “My Darling” after ending a toxic relationship and transformed it into a breakup anthem. Pop fans have been quick to embrace the track, which has already surpassed 100,000 streams and been featured on  Apple Music’s New in Pop, Spotify’s Fresh Finds, New Music Friday, and the cover of Fresh Finds Pop.

Watch the new music video here:




