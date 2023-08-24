Video: BIA Shares Performance of 'FALLBACK' For Vevo Ctrl

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces BIA as the next artist in their Ctrl. series with a performance of “FALLBACK" off her new album REALLY HER. "FALLBACK" follows BIA's previous release Ctrl. performance of "MILLIONS."

Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today’s music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo’s Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. BIA's performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Multi-platinum hitmaker BIA's tough, confident flows meet with detailed production, resulting in sinister trap bangers with the occasional R&B hook. Raised in Boston, the rap femme fatale is known for music that possesses both biting wit and a boldly authentic swag.

By the close of 2020, she dropped her For Certain EP, armed with the hit single “Whole Lotta Money”—a song with a central message that unlimited currency can be both mental and physical, and eventually landing a remix with Nicki Minaj. The EP reached the Top 10 of Billboard’s Heatseekers Album Charts, with the aforementioned single becoming a sleeper hit that would bring her uncharted success in the years following.

2023 saw BIA join forces with Tones Andi I and Diarra Sylla for "BRING IT ON," which serves as the official walkout anthem for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and plays before all 64 games. In August 2023, she kept the momentum going with her critically-acclaimed new album, REALLY HER, that includes features from J. Cole, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and Juicy J.