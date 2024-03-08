Video: Ariana Grande Recruits Evan Peters For ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF A SPOTLESS MIND-Inspired Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Ariana Grande has recruited Evan Peters for a new music video inspired by the 2004 Jim Carey film, Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind.

The video for "we can't be friends" introduces Grande as Peaches, inspired by Kate Winslet's Clementine, who undergoes an operation to replace the memories of her former lover. The visual is directed by Christian Breslauer.

The song is the new single off Grande's latest album, "eternal sunshine," out today. She says that the film carries a connective thread throughout the record.

"I think that the movie is so beloved because so many people can relate to knowing that something isn't right but loving so much and wanting to stay and figure it out. And that cycle can happen," she shares. "It kind of fell into place that little tidbits of these songs had that theme."

Her long-awaited seventh album comes after the "God Is A Woman" singer took a break from music to focus on auditioning and filming for the Wicked movie musical adaptation, which she recently wrapped filming. Watch the teaser trailer for the upcoming film here.