Vide: Breakout Rapper Kenzo B Drops Emotional 'Gotta Go' Video

"Gotta Go" follows the release of Kenzo B’s bombastic track “BFFR."

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Kenzo B releases the raw and relatable video for her searing breakup anthem “Gotta Go.” Watch via Coke Boys/Warner Records. The emotional visual captures the end of a relationship when the rising rapper realizes that her man is cheating on her. It's unfiltered and unflinching — just as fans have come to expect from the NYC native.

“I was your lady and you was my baby, I hope that you know," Kenzo B raps over clacking percussion and wavy guitar loops. "But now you moving shady and I'm feeling crazy, so you gotta go.” The production is as polished and meticulous, while her vulnerable songwriting and defiant delivery packs a punch. No wonder she is being dubbed one of the hottest new stars in the rising East Coast drill scene. 

In the video, Kenzo B is woken up by her boyfriend’s phone. Upon discovering that it’s a message from another woman, she unleashes her anger and disappointment, and ultimately sends him packing. The atmospheric clip also finds the talented 19-year-old delivering bars on the rooftop of her building.

"Gotta Go" follows the release of Kenzo B’s bombastic track “BFFR,” which are both present on her latest mixtape, Top 2, Not 2. To date, she has attracted critical acclaim from Pitchfork, HotNewHipHop, Vulture, OkayPlayer, and FADER, which declared, “She can really rap, man.” 

Now, with the video for “Gotta Go,” Kenzo B showcases her vulnerable side while proudly sharing a message of resilience and strength.

ABOUT KENZO B

For Kenzo B, rap is a family business, but it’s also a cutthroat competition. The 18-year-old native of the Bronx, who has quickly become one of the most magnetic voices in New York’s vibrant drill music scene, honed her skills at home, where she vied with her brother, Bando, to see who could write the better verse to any number of borrowed beats.

This spirit of rivalry continued when Kenzo took on the world. Her vocal adaptability and dogged attention to detail—not to mention the charisma that practically drips off of her—have not only made her one of the most instantly inimitable MCs in drill but have allowed her to navigate the traditionally male-dominated genre with ease.

While she was still in high school, Kenzo released songs like the Dick Dale-sampling “Bump It” and the critically acclaimed “The Realest,” which were equal parts menacing and free-spirited, marked by raw energy and tonal sophistication the likes of which often elude artists twice her age.

As she gears up to release a flurry of new singles—including the piercing, furious “No Tweakin” and the scorching track “Sanctioned”—as well as her debut project on Warner Records, Kenzo has continued to hone her rapid-fire flows and expand her songwriting repertoire. That’s all while remembering that, in an era where social media can pull listeners’ attention in a thousand different directions, the best way to make yourself stand out in rap is still to go harder than everyone else around you. 



