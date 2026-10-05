Victoria Monét to Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét joins 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Monday, October 5, to open up about graduating from culinary school, finding inspiration for her new music and how Nas gave her the confidence to pursue her career as an artist. She also shares how her 5-year-old daughter is already following in her footsteps, opens up about finding her 'frequency of love' in her new album after feeling the pressure of success. Plus she teaches Jennifer how to perfect her model walk.

This week on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' Oscar-nominated actress Wunmi Mosaku joins Jennifer to discuss her new film, 'The Social Reckoning,' while Jamie Foxx makes his debut appearance at the Happy Place. Jennifer also welcomes Morris Chestnut and Tank, a cappella group PENTATONIX, 'Animal Control' star Joel McHale, and Chef Kwame, who shares recipes from his new cookbook, 'All Hours.'

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.



Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 15 Hrs 33 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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