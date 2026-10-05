Victoria Monét to Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
The episode also features Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Foxx, Morris Chestnut, Tank, Pentatonix, Joel McHale, and Chef Kwame.
Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét joins 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Monday, October 5, to open up about graduating from culinary school, finding inspiration for her new music and how Nas gave her the confidence to pursue her career as an artist. She also shares how her 5-year-old daughter is already following in her footsteps, opens up about finding her 'frequency of love' in her new album after feeling the pressure of success. Plus she teaches Jennifer how to perfect her model walk.
This week on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' Oscar-nominated actress Wunmi Mosaku joins Jennifer to discuss her new film, 'The Social Reckoning,' while Jamie Foxx makes his debut appearance at the Happy Place. Jennifer also welcomes Morris Chestnut and Tank, a cappella group PENTATONIX, 'Animal Control' star Joel McHale, and Chef Kwame, who shares recipes from his new cookbook, 'All Hours.'
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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