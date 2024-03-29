Victoria Indie Rockers R.mason Share New Single 'Velvet Shade'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Victoria-based indie rock group r.mason share their new single 'Velvet Shade' out now on all digital streaming platforms.



r.mason is a project created by singer-instrumentalist Rebecca Mason, and guitar player Jonathan Blokmanis. r.mason filters soulful songwriting through explorative moods to produce music textured with paradox: lightness and tension, desperation and transcendence. And that feeling of contradiction comes through on their new single 'Velvet Shade.'



"For years I have hated the way other people love - from my father to friends to lovers," says Rebecca. "Their love doesn't always look the way mine does, and like all other vibrations from our human feelings, I am fascinated by this. Through this song, I am trying to accept the way other people love, and not turn my back on it."

Rebecca's music career started early. She began writing songs when she learned to carry a note at age 4 and ever since, music has been a second language and the only constant in her life. Her songwriting has been shaped by childhood echoes of church music; passion writers like Bob Dylan, Josh Ritter and Kathleen Edwards; singers like Lana Del Ray, Nina Simone and Norah Jones; duos like Angus and Julia Stone; and composers like Eric Satie.



As r.mason, Rebecca and Jonathan weave Rebecca's textured vocal tones with classically influenced electronic keys, gritty atmospheric guitar, and attractive beats, immersing listeners in the heart and depth of their evocative soundscapes.



'Velvet Shade' is available now on Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, and other digital retailers and streaming services worldwide. For more information, please visit rmasonmusic.ca.

Photo Credit: Carol Gandra