Victor Ray Releases New Single 'Falling Into Place' Ahead of New EP 'i tried' This June

On June 14, Capitol Records will release Victor Ray’s new EP, i tried.

Now, he has unveiled his new single, “Falling Into Place” Ft. Debbie. The epic track is the follow-up to the rising star’s viral hit “Comfortable,” which is also found on the EP. See below for track listing.

Written from personal experience, “Falling Into Place,” as Victor explains, “was inspired by the rush of emotions that you get when you meet a stranger that you know could end up becoming a lot more than that to you. It’s a song about meeting and falling for someone new and realizing there’s a high likelihood that it could end badly, but you want to believe it’ll work out."

“Falling Into Place” features up-and-coming UK soul star Debbie, who, in Victor’s words, “completed the song and ultimately made the song mean so much more.”

Debbie adds, “I fell in love with the backing vocal stacks when I first heard ‘Falling Into Place’ - it was a goosebump moment, so jumping on the track was a no brainer. I live for music that makes you feel something, this is exactly what the track does for me.”

The combination of the two powerhouse vocalists brings an additional perspective to the song and came about via Jake Tench who produced the track with Victor. After inviting Debbie to perform with him in central London, Victor immediately knew he had to ask her to jump on “Falling Into Place.” View the acoustic video for “Falling Into Place,” which features the two artists performing with a choir in a UK church, HERE.

On the heels of his sold-out European tour, Ray will support Teddy Swims on his sold-out UK tour, which kicks off tonight in Manchester. Check out Ray and Swims busking together in London, performing Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy,” HERE. Recently named as Apple Music’s new “Up Next UK” artist, Ray’s May 29 headline show at Lafayette in London sold out in under six hours.

i felt. – Ray’s previous EP – was released to critical acclaim in September 2023. Wonderland Magazine praised it as a “searing and mature body of work…Vocally delicate and lyrically emotionally resonant, the singer-songwriter’s sound is driven by soul and contemporary R&B, with the project showcasing an impressive diversity to his approach.”

Ray, who was recently named as Apple Music’s new “Up Next UK” artist, began teasing “Comfortable” in December 2024 and it quickly went viral. Hailing “Comfortable” as a “phenomenon,” CLASH Magazine said, “A wonderful piece of songwriting…a song that exists somewhere between soul and pop, cutting edge aspects and nostalgic R&B, it yearns for peace in difficult times.” Check out Ray’s exclusive live performance of “Comfortable” for VEVO DSCVR HERE.

Track Listing – i tried.

Comfortable Falling Into Place ft. Debbie Halfway There Lose Myself

Photo credit: Harvey Pearson

