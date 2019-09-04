'Vibe Sucker' Video by Sick Joy Out Now

Sick Joy have revealed a brand new video for their single 'Vibe Sucker'. The video comes just ahead of the release of their new EP, Them Days, due September 13th via SO Recordings, followed by an extensive headline tour with dates throughout October and November.



Armed with a suave and effortlessly cool swagger, the video shows the band and a few friends casually waltzing through the track on their patio, accompanied by a genuinely impressive amount of a certain famous carbonated beverage.



The track itself possesses a relentlessly driving rhythm that propels it, building through gritty verses into infectiously anthemic choruses evocative of an angsty, self-affirming mantra. "It's just a universally personal chant of frustration at a whole bunch of stuff," says singer and guitarist Mykl. "Everyone knows that s."



'Vibe Sucker' is the second track to be taken from the band's upcoming EP Them Days, following the release of 'Shoot Your Lover' earlier in the year to support from Radio 1, 6Music and Radio X. "It's all in its name," explains Mykl. "All of the songs were written around the same time, a period of a few months, which was kind of heavy but defining. They're all hashed together parts of things that were going on around and how they affected myself, the other guys, the band, everything really.



"All of the artwork across the releases are from the walks I took at night to just take in some real life and breathe. A lot of the lyrics and stuff were written on those walks so it's like a tour of its infancy. We had a space we played in and the songs came together properly up there too so each step of it coming together was really segregated from everything else.



"We went back up north to record and got a house too. We all lived together with our producer too and just lived it. We tried not to care about being a 3-piece band and just wanted to make a good record that we really dug. Something that was different from what we normally are but that we still enjoyed. I'm really proud of it and I can look back on everything that went into making it both good and bad, and be happy. That's the whole point really."



The releases come after a great start to the year, which has seen the band winning over new fans as they played with Dinosaur Pile-Up, Demob Happy and Pagan, as well as playing killer sets at The Great Escape and This Is Tomorrow festival.



The band will be heading out on an extensive run of dates throughout October and November, with headline shows across the country including in Liverpool, Glasgow, London and Bristol, and festival slots at Neighbourhood, SWN and Live At Leeds.



'Vibe Sucker' and 'Shoot Your Lover' follow the single 'Heaven' and the band's debut EP Amateurs, which was released last year and saw the band garner support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Spotify, Kerrang, BBC Introducing, Amazing Radio and Radio X.



2019 TOUR DATES

11/10 - EBGB's, Liverpool

12/10 - Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester

19/10 - SWN Festival, Cardiff

20/10 - Wild Paths Festival, Norwich

26/10 - Live At Leeds, Leeds

27/10 - Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham



07/11 - Think Tank, Newcastle

08/11 - The Garage (Attic Bar), Glasgow

09/11 - Network, Sheffield

14/11 - Camden Assembly, London

15/11 - The Mother's Ruin, Bristol

16/11 - The Purple Turtle, Reading

17/11 - Rock City Basement, Nottingham

20/11 - Hope & Ruin, Brighton







