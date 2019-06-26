Vevo and James Bay Release Live Performances Of BAD and BREAK MY HEART RIGHT

Vevo announces the release of James Bay's live performances of "Bad" and "Break My Heart Right" off his new Oh My Messy Mind EP. James Bay is a singular modern talent; an old head on young shoulders, a stellar guitar player and an even better songwriter. A true soul singer, chasing "that goose bumps moment" by channeling artists such as Miles Davis, Bruce Springsteen and James Blake, his music is intensely personal. "I'm trying to keep things human and emotional," he explains. "It's hard to know what the balance is, but you know it when you hear it. It's such a personal process that it's hard to share stuff sometimes."

Since his emergence in 2014, James Bay vaulted to the forefront of popular music fueled by transcendent vocals, deft musicality, and a striking sense of soul. Following the release of his debut album Chaos And The Calm, he was nominated for "Best Rock Album," "Best Rock Song," and "Best New Artist" at the 2016 Grammy Awards, while the record became the "Biggest New Artist Album Release" in the UK that year. 2018 saw the release of the full lengthElectric Light, while in 2019 he released his Oh My Messy Mind EP. In addition to selling out solo shows and performing at festivals across the globe, and is currently on a European tour throughout the summer with Ed Sheeran.

"Bad," which was produced by Dan Wilson (Adele "Someone Like You"), quickly became a fan favorite after Bayadded it to his set list during his recent US headline tour this spring. The EP also features "Break My Heart Right" and "Rescue" which was co-written by Ryan Tedder produced by Ariel Rechtshaid. Oh My Messy Mind also includes the hit single "Peer Pressure" (feat. Julia Michaels) which has already amassed nearly 30 million-plus Spotify streams and counting.

"Bad" and "Break My Heart Right" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world at YouTube.com/Vevo.

ABOUT VEVO: Vevo is the world's largest all-premium music video provider, offering artists a global platform with enormous scale through its distribution partners. Vevo connects artists with their audience globally via music videos and original content, working directly with them to find unique ways to bring their music to life visually. Vevo also works with emerging artists, providing them with a platform of global scale and reach, to find and grow their audience. Reaching 26 billion monthly views globally, Vevo has over 350,000 music videos in its catalogue.

Watch BAD:

Watch BREAK MY HEART RIGHT:





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You