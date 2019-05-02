Vevo and FLETCHER Release Live Performance Of UNDRUNK

Vevo announces the release of FLETCHER's live performances of "Undrunk." Hailed by PAPER as "one of the most exciting female artists to emerge in pop," FLETCHER's new single, "Undrunk," is simultaneously heart-wrenching and infectious, capturing the post-breakup yearning for a do-over. It also brings to light the harsh reality of calling it quits and that "Some things you can't undo / and one of them's you." Creating infectious pop music in its most authentic form, FLETCHER's genuine approach to storytelling can elicit a visceral connection for anyone listening.

Watch here!

FLETCHER hails from a beach town in New Jersey, where she cultivated her verve for music and candid lexicon. Fast-forward years later, her surname has taken on a form of its own. Many may recognize FLETCHER from her viral music videos, which have accrued millions of views on YouTube. Some might know her from Spotify, where her songs have been streamed nearly 100 million times and been spotlit on the popular New Music Friday playlist three times to date. Others know her from the stage, after performances at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Life is Beautiful, just to name a few. The singer-songwriter, who somehow also found time to graduate from NYU's famed Clive Davis Institute for Recorded Music, has already begun carving out space for herself in pop music, and it's clear that she has much more to say. "Undrunk" is streaming now on all platforms. Be sure to keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

Vevo is the world's largest all-premium music video provider, offering artists a global platform with enormous scale through its distribution partners. Vevo connects artists with their audience globally via music videos and original content, working directly with them to find unique ways to bring their music to life visually. Vevo also works with emerging artists, providing them with a platform of global scale and reach, to find and grow their audience. Reaching 26 billion monthly views globally, Vevo has over 350,000 music videos in its catalogue.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

Include