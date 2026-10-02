Very Old Morris Releases BOOGEDY BOOGEDY BOOGEDY SHOOP Album
The album pairs pedal steel and fiddle with raucous guitars and mariachi arrangements recorded in Texas.
Very Old Morris, the solo project of Jerid Reed Morris (The Texases) featuring members of Rose Windows, has released its new full-length recording BOOGEDY BOOGEDY BOOGEDY SHOOP. The album is described as an irreverent love letter to '90s radio country filtered through a contemporary indie rock lens, and is available now.
Recorded at Jett Bass Studios in Windcrest, Texas, the album pairs pedal steel and fiddle with raucous guitars and surprise mariachis. Morris's lean vocal renderings dovetail on several tracks with Jordan Bryant's dulcet timbre and the rest of the band's harmonizing, cutting through the twang with something closer to fuzz-rock transcendence.
BOOGEDY's lyrics skate between deadpan absurdity and emotional devastation. Opener 'Howdy Arabia' is a surrealist Western where Tesla bros strike crucifixion poses and twin fiddles lament our deported Yellow Rose; 'That's No Way To Act' dissects modern masculinity via truck nuts and Gin Blossoms jangle all while skewing Strait's 'You Look So Good In Love' trope on the diagonal; 'Ladies' Darts Night' drags you through a basement bar at last call; closer 'Long Oval' stops everything cold—a father-son reckoning about inheritance and forgiveness that earns its tears honestly.
The album also features covers of Iron & Wine and Calexico's 'Sixteen, Maybe Less' as a haunted his-and-hers duet with Bryant, and The Smashing Pumpkins' 'Thirty-Three', transformed here into a banjo-driven two-stepper with a mariachi payoff. But it's the eight originals that deliver something totally new: a literate, hilarious, melodically gratifying indie country record for the middle '20s. It's a sincere send-up of the greatest decade in the history of country music, and Very Old Morris is just old enough to desecrate it properly.
More from Very Old Morris can be found on Bandcamp.
Photo Credit: Kayla Kirkpatrick
Photo Credit: Kayla Kirkpatrick
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