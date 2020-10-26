Verifi Media Expands Music Data Management Solutions To Include Services For Musical Works And Copyrighted Works

The company is led by Co-Founders Ken Umezaki, Allen Bargfrede, and Chris Tse, Verifi's team of experts in NYC and London.

Verifi Media (Verifi), a media-tech innovator of dynamic music data management solutions, is expanding its ground-breaking solutions and launching the recorded music industry's first blockchain-anchored data engine and registration service for musical works.

Led by Co-Founders Ken Umezaki, Allen Bargfrede, and Chris Tse, Verifi's team of experts in NYC and London, along with many media partners, cracked the code and developed the breakthrough blockchain data engine to empower the entire recorded music supply chain with an unprecedented, game-changing technology solution to historic, complex problems resulting from incompatible data, and ever-changing rights owners and distributors. The data engine offers a newfound level of capabilities to bolster and propel the individual approaches being used in the industry to register and manage both copyrighted works and recordings data, as well as media assets.

Verifi's blockchain registration service provides a shared, immutable, and distributed system of historical records of updates and changes that can be authenticated and verified. The system facilitates data sharing and updates by permissioned stakeholders associated with each catalog. Additionally, public-facing information for registered data is available on the searchable Verifi public data registry at https://public.verifi.media/

Unison Rights, a Barcelona-based global rights management organization and EU IME, is the first to integrate Verifi's data engine for rights management organizations to supercharge its modern, transparent, and efficient global administration platform currently managing 740,000 copyrights for over 120 clients. In June, Verifi also launched its first commercial service for recordings to support product and asset data management by digital distributors, major and indie labels, artists, DSPs, and other stakeholders. FUGA, an industry-leading music distribution company, was the first to make Verifi tools available to their clients who can opt-in through FUGA's platform. For more information, visit: verifi.media.

