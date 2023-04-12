Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Velvet Beach Releases Debut Album 'The Dream'

'The Dream' is a nine-track album showcasing the full range of the band's unique sonic style.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Following the success of previous singles 'Arm's Length' and 'Home (Is It True),' which picked up notable press recognition in Obscure Sound, Exclaim!, and more, Toronto-based alt-pop band Velvet Beach returns with their debut full-length album, 'The Dream.'

'The Dream' is a nine-track album showcasing the full range of the band's unique sonic style. Songs such as 'Return' combine cascading guitar rhythms and a memorable to create a nostalgic atmosphere, while 'Arm's Length,' takes a more somber direction, exploring the concept of holding on too long. Brought to life by Meagan Aversa's soaring vocals and the band's introspective lyricism, the album's focus track, 'Uncertainty,' captures the feeling of being stuck in a never-ending pursuit of something better.

Sharing more behind the focus track's inspiration, Velvet Beach explains, "'Uncertainty' is about the usual yearning for more and better that gets in the way of enjoying your life."

Velvet Beach is an independent band from Toronto formed by members of Newcomer, Matias Gutierrez, and Martin Camara, later joined by Sean Stover (Silus, The Honeycomb Flyers), Meagan Aversa, and Suhail Othman (Per Su). Drawing influence from the likes of Beach House, Kate Bush, and Mitski, the band has created a signature sound that has earned them a growing fanbase and sold-out shows at some of Toronto's most iconic venues, including Monarch Tavern, Baby G, and more.



