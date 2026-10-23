Vella Releases Soulful Pop Single Written by Diane Warren
The track is now available on all major streaming platforms.
Pop vocalist Vella has released her latest single, 'Don't Mistake This For Love,' a song about suppressing your true sentiments in the pursuit of protecting your heart. Written by 16x Grammy nominee and winner Diane Warren, 'Don't Mistake This For Love' masterfully conveys the battle between body and mind when trying to deny your love for someone. 'Don't Mistake This For Love' is now available to stream on all major streaming platforms.
Through Vella's signature blend of classic soul and pop, she expresses the familiar fear of surrendering your heart and falling in deep. Guided by Diane Warren's witty lyricism and Vella's guttural performance, the track demonstrates the mental contradictions present when attempting to stifle physical and emotional passion. Through lyrics like 'Just 'cuz I call you constantly, that don't mean I need you,' and 'don't think my pounding heart means anything at all,' Vella illuminates the tension between powerful physical manifestations of love and stubborn mental barriers.
''Don't Mistake This For Love' is about trying to push away your feelings for someone even though you love them,' Vella explains. 'It talks about the denials you have, but also the passion you truly feel.'
Produced by Grammy-nominees Will Simms (The Pussycat Dolls, The Black Eyed Peas) and Carl Ryden (Kylie Minogue, Ricky Martin, David Guetta), the track's dynamic melody and impactful beats support Warren's emotionally rich lyricism. The single was mixed by Grammy winner Rob Kinelski (Billie Eilish, Karol G) and mastered by Chris Gehringer (Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Halsey) at Sterling Sound. 'Love this song and love how Vella brings it to life!' Warren says.
One of the most prolific songwriters of the last 4 decades, Diane Warren is known for hits like Cher's 'If I Could Turn Back Time,' Aerosmith's 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing,' Celine Dion's 'Because You Loved Me,' and countless others with artists like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Taylor Swift, Eric Clapton, Justin Bieber, Willie Nelson, and more. She holds the record for the most #1 songs written by a sole writer in Billboard history. She also holds the record for the most Oscar nominations (17x) for the Best Original Song category.
'I'm so grateful that I was able to work with the legendary Diane Warren on this song! It was such an honor and an amazing experience,' says Vella.
Tampa, Florida native Vella has always been drawn to big voices and even bigger personalities, setting the stage for the emergence of her own distinct look and artistic sound. Captivated by powerhouse legends like Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse, Tina Turner, and Etta James, Vella honed her ability to seamlessly shift her vocals between raspy and angelic. In 2020, her viral TikToks garnered millions of views, quickly spreading across social media, leading to her signing with Universal Music Sweden for her 2025 album, All My Love. Vella's music has amassed over 20 million streams, earning her praise from Flaunt Magazine, CLOUT, Earmilk, Pop Dust, and airplay on SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, RIX FM, and Spotify's New Music Friday, All New Pop, EQUAL, Hot Hits, and more. She has toured across the US and Europe, sharing the stage with industry stars such as Teddy Swims, Ed SHeeran, SOFI TUKKER, and Beth Hart.
With 'Don't Mistake This For Love,' Vella leaves another indelible mark on the soul-pop genre, showcasing her versatile raw talent, soul-stirring belts, and unapologetic performance capabilities.
Photo Credit: Alexandra Jaspert
Photo Credit: Alexandra Jaspert
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