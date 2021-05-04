Vans Launches Season Four of Sidestripe Sessions

Vans, the original youth culture brand and global icon of creative expression announces the return of its global music series, Sidestripe Sessions. Filmed in studios and creative spaces all around the globe, the series features different artists across all musical genres from hip-hop to surf-rock to indie-pop and experimental, all digitally imposed in a giant Vans shoe box with rotating art installations and animations from emerging artists. Celebrating creative diversity in music and art, the video content series highlights Vans' extended family of musicians and artists through a two-song performance.

Season four premiers with rapper Bohan Phoenix who blends his Chinese roots with his East Coast upbringing in an energetic performance of two songs, "Product" from his EP Overseas and "3 Days in Chendu" from his EP Jala, accompanied by art created by Angelica Baini.

Bohan moved from China to join his mother in the United States at the age of 11. To help him learn English, he consumed cartoons, movies and television and credits Eminem's 8 Mile for his fascination with music and hip-hop after he began to write lyrics and beats to help sharpen his skills. Eventually, Bohan decided to tell his own story and began incorporating Mandarin into his lyrics and continues to highlight Asian instruments in his production. In 2020, Bohan previously served as a subject for the brands, Trailblazers campaign and as a global judge for Vans Musicians Wanted.

The two-song performance is complete with animations from Angelica Baina who is a multidisciplinary designer, animator and art director based out of Los Angeles, California. Her stunning work ranges from motion graphics, branding, illustration and typeface design.

Season four will go on to feature a wide variety of acts including indie-pop quartet, The Aces, Norwegian singer-songwriter, girl in red, Australian surf-rock band, Skegss, singer-songwriter, Remi Wolf, American rapper, J.I.D, Vans team rider and musician, Cher Strauberry, Swedish post-punk band, Viagra Boys, and Mexico Cities' very own, Girl Ultra more! A new episode of Sidestripe Sessions will premiere on a bi-weekly basis beginning May 3. To get more information and subscribe to Sidestripe Sessions, please visit Vans YouTube Channel. Listen to Bohan Phoenix and more Sidestripe Sessions musicians on the Vans Spotify Sidestripe Sessions playlist.

