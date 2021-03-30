Vanessa Carlton Releases Deluxe Edition of 'Love Is An Art'

Vanessa Carlton releases a deluxe version of her latest studio album Love Is An Art on the one year anniversary of its' original produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips. For only the second time in her twenty year career, Carlton is releasing demos in addition to a brand new track titled "Break to Save." Stream and purchase Love Is An Art Deluxe below via Dine Alone Records.

A note from Vanessa Carlton:

Love Is An Art came out the week of our first lockdown. Remember that one? March 2020, the revelatory month where everything as we knew it changed abruptly and (seemingly) indefinitely. My life changed suddenly. Although all my shows were cancelled, I still felt like the record needed to come out. If it brought one person joy, it was worth it. Upon reflection, this album coming out last March may have been a premonition, a musical map of what we were all about to go through. Love Is An Art explores human attachments and the relationship with the inner self. From expressions of gratitude for friends that bring you back to your authentic self ("Companion Star"), to the "bird in a cage" story of being trapped in a toxic relationship ("Miner's Canary"), the album explores life altering connections that we make with each other and with ourselves. Written with one of my favorite writers, Tristen, this album is a collection of stories that came together forming one journey about the quest for meaning in our lives. On the one year anniversary of the original release, Love Is An Art is back, in "Deluxe" form. For only the second time in my twenty year career, I am releasing demos (I like the idea of letting listeners in on the rawness and intimacy of how a song begins), in addition to the B-side "Break to Save". "Break to Save" is about being brave enough to face the pain that will allow you to grow. It's about that moment when you realize you can't change a parent or friend or lover, and as hard as it may be, you must break ties in order to save yourself, or to set a boundary that you need. Many of the songs on this record are my experiences, but experiences (hopefully) worthy of sharing, that tap into something truthful and useful, all in the hopes that someone might relate, and not feel so alone. There is validation and comfort in knowing that we all suffer and struggle. We've all cried out for mercy this year, as so many things feel out of our control. Humility has, indeed, been forced upon us and we are hurting, but through art, through music, we can feel less alone, and find a reprieve. Love,

True to Carlton's skill as both a lyricist and an instrumentalist, the arrangements on Love Is An Art tell these tales as vibrantly as the words themselves: piano parts that speak of rage and tenderness, synths that burst and glow like dawn.

Carlton has constantly challenged both herself and the expectations that surround her throughout her lengthy, accomplished career: she attended both the School of American Ballet and Columbia University, and was discovered as a singer-songwriter/pianist when a cassette tape demo was given to legendary music impresario Ahmet Ertegun. Almost twenty years ago Carlton released her debut single "A Thousand Miles," which soared to the top of the Billboard charts and garnered multiple Grammy nominations. Followed up by the coming of age story "White Houses," these songs opened the door to a career that is ever evolving and reveals an artist that refuses to be placed in a box. From collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Steve Osborne (U2, Doves, B-52's), Patrick Hallahan (My Morning Jacket), T. Hardy Morris, Deer Tick and beyond, she is constantly pushing herself out of her comfort zone to create memorable works of art. In the summer of 2019, she pushed that even further, making her Broadway debut as Carole King in Beautiful.

