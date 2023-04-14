Vancouver Singer Mathew V Makes Vocal Jazz Debut With New Album 'Anything Goes' Out Today

Vancouver singer Mathew V seeks to reframe the assumed heteronormative narratives of the Great American Songbook on his new album," writes JAZZIZ. His latest album Anything Goes out today on 604 Records finds him drawing out queer perspectives from timeless songs by the likes of Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Henry Mancini, and also includes an original composition "My Boy" inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

"Queer culture, gay history, and jazz music have a lot of parallels," says Mathew V. "Jazz music was vilified not just as a genre of music but as a lifestyle that society looked down upon. It was synonymous with sin. This music lives at the intersection of camp, glamor, and showmanship, which are all aspects that inform the very essence of my performance."

All throughout 'Anything Goes,' Mathew V speaks out against the vilification of jazz, boldly bringing his thoughts to life with storied tunes such as "Moon River" and "Georgia On My Mind," each sung from the perspective of a queer man who embodies rebellion, flirtatiousness and glamor. This record allows Mathew to confidently share his stance on love, romantic trials and tribulations with other men.

"With [Mathew V's] new album, he is not only leaning into his vocal jazz talent but is creating queer space in a musical genre that is not known for being queer," wrote GLAAD in a recent interview. Read the full interview here and learn more about Mathew V's take on subverting jazz's expectations - oftentimes at the intersection of camp, musical theater, cabaret, and burlesque - with his new album of American classics.

Previously, in addition to the Marilyn Monroe-inspired track Mathew V has released his own glitzy rendition of Peggy Lee's "Big Spender," written by Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields originally for the musical Sweet Charity, along with a take on George Gershwin's "The Man I Love." Upon release the latter was included in the New Music Friday Canada, Contemporary Blend and Sweet Jazz playlists. The single also reached #1 on the Canada iTunes Jazz Chart. Recently the Canadian crooner took to Tik Tok with a brand new genre he's coined "jazzba," otherwise known as jazzy ABBA. Thus far, he's put his playful take on "Money, Money, Money" and "Mamma Mia," racking up over one million views along the way.

Additionally, Mathew V spoke with Golf Monthly about how he spends his freetime and his return to the sport after a long hiatus. "Life moves so much faster than It once did and golf is a really beautiful pause to all that," he explains. Read more here.

Mathew V's timeless musical sensibilities are perhaps most evidently stemming from his youth.

At age 17 he moved from Vancouver, Canada to London, England and began exploring what would soon become his signature soul-filled vocal style. Following his musical awakening overseas, Mathew penned a deal with 604 Records, has become a sought after topliner in the dance world and now debuts into the vocal jazz world with his tasteful representation of the Great American Songbook.

'ANYTHING GOES' TRACKLIST:

Moon River (originally written by Johnny Mercer and Henry Mancini) Big Spender (originally written by Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields) At Last (originally written by Mark Gordon and Harry Warren) Anything Goes (originally written by Cole Porter) The Man I Love (originally written by George Gershwin) My Boy (Mathew V original song) Georgia On My Mind (originally written by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell) Don't Rain On My Parade (originally by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill) Mamma Mia (originally written by Benny Andersson, Stig Anderson and Björn Ulvaeus)

Mathew's triumphant return to the classics, follows an impressive footprint through many corners of modern music. At only 19 years old, Mathew began working with and penned a deal with 604 Records. His debut single "Tell Me Smooth" entered the top 40 on Canadian Radio & Billboard Charts for 18 weeks. His debut album "The Fifth" charted in both Canada and the US earning critical acclaim from press outlets such as American Songwriter, Nylon and Billboard. In recent years, Mathew has become a sought after topliner in the dance world, with #1's in 34 countries and landing cuts with Vigiland, Shaun Frank, Raaban and more. In 2022, Mathew's project "The Outer Circle" was nominated for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year at the Juno Awards. A seasoned performer, Mathew has played all over North America from arena's like BC Place to the historic Massey Hall. Now with a catalog of over 85 million streams, Mathew is making a bold return to the Jazz music he was raised on, introducing a rich and powerful side of his voice to the world.

