Vampire Weekend To Live Stream Sold-out Madison Square Garden Concert

GRAMMY Award-winning, acclaimed band, Vampire Weekend today announced it's sold-out concert from Madison Square Garden will be live-streamed on Twitter via The Live Nation Concert Series TONIGHT, SEPTEMBER 6th 8:30pm ET from New York, NY. The concert will mark the band's first-ever performance at the historic arena. Fans should also tune in to the live stream for a major announcement from the band.

The band is currently on the road as part of their "Father of the Bride Tour" in support of their critically acclaimed Father of the Bride album. The North American outing kicked off June 5th with the band performing sold out shows in Toronto, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Madison, St. Louis, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Raleigh, Charlotte, Houston, Austin and St. Augustine. The tour continues through October 8th, seeing them play in upcoming cities including Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Denver and more. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.



Upcoming 2019 North American Father of the Bride Tour Dates:

with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

September 06, 2019 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden+ / sold out

September 08, 2019 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS / sold out

with Soccer Mommy

September 25, 2019 - Vancouver, BC - Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

September 27, 2019 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater / sold out

September 28, 2019 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield / sold out

October 01, 2019 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium / sold out

October 02, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl^

October 03, 2019 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU / sold out

October 06, 2019 - Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex

October 08, 2019 - Denver, CO- Red Rocks Amphitheatre / sold out

October 09, 2019 - Denver, CO- Red Rocks Amphitheatre



+Christone "Kingfish" Ingram not performing, Angélique Kidjo and Despot supporting

^Soccer Mommy not performing, Tinariwen and Richard Pictures supporting





