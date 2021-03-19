Valley of Wolves Release Their New Album 'Outlaws'

On Friday, March 19, rising indie rock artists Valley of Wolves will drop Outlaws, their third full-length album on Position Music. On this new release, frontman Will Champlin explores new sounds, including some exploration into the hip-hop and trap genre, while staying true to the Valley of Wolves' aesthetic that has garnered over 25 Million Spotify Streams to date and 30+ Million Total YouTube Views.

Steeped in heavy gospel-soul and infused with inspiring messages of triumph, Valley of Wolves has consistently produced arena like anthems that have been used by the likes of MLB on FOX, UFC, The NFL and many more.

Will Champlin's name may sound familiar as the LA-based musician is best known for his appearance on Season 5 of NBC's The Voice as part of Adam Levine's team. In addition, Champlin is the son of acclaimed drummer Bill Champlin of the award-winning 70's rock band Chicago. With music deeply embedded in his lineage, Champlin is excited and proud of what his Valley of Wolves project has become and looks forward to fans hearing Outlaws.

"As my third Valley of Wolves release, Outlaws is one I feel even more connected to and have a great feeling about it. I also think this album specifically alludes to the unprecedented times we're in. It's an explorative album for me and a slight shift in style that flirts with many new elements for a Valley of Wolves release," says Champlin.

Outlaws by Valley of Wolves is now available on all major digital streaming platforms.

Listen here: