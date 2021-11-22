Valley Announces New U.S. Headline Tour Dates

JUNO nominated, alternative-pop band Valley announce all the dates of their upcoming 'I'll Be With You Tour.' The 18-date US leg of the tour will kick off on February 16 in Cambridge, MA, and come to a close on March 16 in Minneapolis, MN. After releasing their latest EP Last Birthday and hitting the road with COIN, Valley's fans are ravenous for more music and more live shows, and soon they shall have both.

Tickets will be made available on on November 24 at 10am local here.

The last year has been an absolute whirlwind for the band. From playing their first US festivals, to selling out nationwide shows with COIN, going viral with "Like 1999" on TikTok and amassing over 240 million global streams, Valley keeps on breaking their own personal best records and show no signs of slowing down. 2022 will see the band continuing to connect with as many fans as possible through upcoming music releases and the sense of community that can only be found at live shows. Multiple show dates sold out almost immediately and many others now have low ticket warnings.

Valley - comprised of Rob Laska, Karah James, Mickey Brandolino and Alex DiMauro - have spent the past two years developing organic buzz through a personal and intimate connection with their fans. Valley put together alternative pop with the care, adventurousness, and personal touch of a handmade burned CD.

Cycling through moods like your favorite throwback Pinterest board, the Toronto quartet amplify sticky hooks through eloquent songcraft that's cognizant of what came before, yet ready for the future. In 2016, Valley formed by accident when a local studio double booked them. During high school, Mickey and Karah played in one band, while Rob and Alex played in another. They introduced themselves with self-written, self-produced releases, including the EP This Room Is White (2016), the full-length debut MAYBE (2019) and their EP sucks to see you doing better (2020).

They joined Lennon Stella and The Band CAMINO on sold out tours across North America and even picked up a 2020 JUNO Award nomination in the category of "Breakthrough Group of the Year." Most recently, the band released their latest EP Last Birthday via Capitol Records and joined COIN for a North American tour. Valley is represented by Kevin "Chief" Zaruk/Simon Tikhman with The Core Entertainment and DaLyn Bauman/Patrizia Levin with Align Management.

Tour Dates

February 15 - Cambridge, MA - Sinclair

February 18 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

February 19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at the Fillmore

February 20 - Washington DC - Songbyrd

February 22 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

February 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

February 25 - Austin, TX - Antones

February 26 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room @ House of Blues

March 1 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

March 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

March 4 - San Francisco, CA - Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

March 5 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium @ Catalyst

March 8 - Portland, OR - Holocene

March 9 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Second Stage

March 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand Room at The Complex

March 12 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

March 15 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

March 16 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry