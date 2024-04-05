Valentino Khan Pivots Into New Sound with Singer-Songwriter Cuco on “Closer” Out Today

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The new single “Closer”--out today, April 5 on Lovely Day/Imperial Music–brings together Valentiono Khan and Cuco, two different but equally respected, genre-transcending Los Angeles artists. “Closer” by way of Khan’s masterful production highlighted by swirling synths and intricate beat patterns beautifully cushion Cuco’s atmospheric vocals for an indie dance track of next level audio sensory.

Listen to Valentino Khan ft Cuco “Closer” here: https://imperial.lnk.to/closer

“I stumbled on Cuco’s music one day and was blown away. ‘Under The Sun’ was what really stood out to me in particular. So I messaged him and to my surprise he said he used to play my song ‘Deep Down Low’ on repeat,” says Valentino Khan. “ Long story short, we got in the studio together and made a song that is a perfect blend of our sounds. It was such an incredibly collaborative & refreshing studio session and I’m truly proud of this one.”

The release of “Closer” comes in hot after Valentino Kahn’s recent POWERLINE EP. An extension of the Los Angeles party started by Khan of the same name, the EP–which features collaborations from the legendary Uffie, Bipolar Sunshine, Pauline Herr and Sarah de Warren– is his love letter to his ride-or-die audience who have proven to stick with him through his evolution and the waves of exploration in his sound. Although he made his name with the world of house music, Khan decided to dive into the world of techno, a sub-genre with groundbreaking momentum in the dance community. With “Closer” he pivots again for a unique and inviting sound leaning into dream-pop places.