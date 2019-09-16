Vagabon Unveils Music Video for 'Water Me Down'

Vagabon (aka Lætitia Tamko) has released a Maegan Houang-directed video for "Water Me Down," the latest from her self-titled sophomore album, due October 18 via Nonesuch Records. Vagabon is available for pre-order now, and Nonesuch Store pre-orders include an exclusive print autographed by Tamko.

Of the video, Tamko says "with the 'Water Me Down' video, I knew I wanted to make a visual with striking vignettes, I wanted the colors to reflect those that illuminate my album cover, I worked with film again, as I have with all my videos so far, this time we went with 16mm. And I wanted to flex a muscle I haven't shared yet, dancing. Derek Nemecheck, my choreographer, and I worked together on movement. We never strayed from the dancing that felt natural in my body and it was so rewarding. Director Maegan Houang executed these ideas beautifully." Houang says "we worked with Derek Nemechek to choreograph movement that went from feeling rigid and structured to something more free form. Lighting, camera movement, costume design, color and set changes then served to accentuate the transformation Laetitia undergoes, finally allowing herself to be free and alone from people that hold her back."

Last month The New York Times said "blippy synthesizers and a subdued four-on-the-floor beat carry mixed messages about an unexpected entanglement," of "Water Me Down," while The FADER said "Vagabon sings of past mistakes with new perspective and growth."

Vagabon has also announced an event at NYC's Sonos Store in Manhattan (101 Greene St.) that will take place on October 9th at 7:30 PM. The event will feature an advance listening of Vagabon's upcoming album and a discussion between Tamko and Pitchfork's executive editor, Matthew Schnipper. RSVP here.

Vagabon is hitting the road this fall on a tour that includes headlining shows in New York, Los Angeles, London, Brussels, Berlin and Paris and a run supporting Angel Olsen. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/9 - New York City, NY @ Sonos NYC Store ^

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

10/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

10/21 - London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

10/22 - Brussels, BE @ Autumn Falls @ Botanique - Brussels (B)

10/23 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

10/24 - Paris, FR @ Hasard Ludique

10/30 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

10/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

11/1 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

11/4 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

11/5 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

11/7 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's (Levitation) *

11/8 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

11/9 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

11/10 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

11/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

11/13 - Madison, WI. @ The Sylvee *

11/14 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

11/15 - Detroit, MI. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

11/16 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

11/18 - Montreal, QC @ mTelus *

11/19 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

11/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

12/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

12/3 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

12/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater *

12/7 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

12/9 - Portland, OR @ Roseland *

12/10 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre *

12/11 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

12/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

12/14 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

12/15 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

^ Vagabon listening party & discussion with Pitchfork's Matthew Schnipper

* w/ Angel Olsen





Related Articles View More Music Stories