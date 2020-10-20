VYB Announce Upcoming Single 'Deja Vu,' Out November 6th

A personal track.

Photo: Em Pearson

ATLANTA, GA | OCT 19TH, 2020 - Pop rock band VYB (pronounced vibe) have announced the upcoming release of their new single "Deja Vu," available on all digital platforms November 6th, 2020. A personal track to lead vocalist Tom, "Deja Vu" is a track about finding yourself in a familiar, yet uncomfortable, romantic encounter. VYB blends electronic dance elements into their sound, as well as utilizes color to showcase each release's aesthetic. About "Deja Vu," the band states:

We think the most unique part about our music is the fact that each of us pull from different genres when writing songs. In Deja Vu, we think it's very easy to distinguish different styles from Alt Rock, EDM and even small bits of punk. We pride ourselves on our ability to not get sonically stuck in a corner and we feel every one of our songs brings some sort of unique and fresh sound.

Hailing from Atlanta, VYB (pronounced vibe) play a blend of uplifting pop rock and electronic dance music to create a truly unique sound. The trio consisting of Tom Belau (vocals, keys, guitar), Noah Phillips (lead guitar) and Ryan Jones (drums) have been captivating Atlanta crowds since the beginning of 2019. They quickly reached local success with their early singles Ocean Breeze and Think Of You and followed up their single work with their independently released debut album, Mood Swings in March of 2020. VYB are currently recording their second album with producer Andrew Hill at Off The Record Studio and planning for a Music filled rest of the year.

The journey to the creation of VYB started in the Fall of 2018 when singer Tom Belau set out to assemble a band to accompany him with a solo EP. Tom tried and failed with multiple musicians until finding Noah Phillips (guitar), Ryan Jones (drums) and Bailey Jackson (former bassist) on a website called Bandmix. The group got along so well that they collectively decided to scrap Tom's solo work and move forward as an entirely new entity, thus creating VYB. VYB hit 2019 hard, releasing four indie pop singles and recording an entire album with Atlanta producer Damon Moon. Throughout their first year as a band, they made a name for themselves locally, headlining Atlanta venues such as, Smith's Olde Bar, 529, The Drunken Unicorn and being featured at many more. On March 27th 2020, VYB released their debut album, Mood Swings and are currently gearing up for their next era of music.

VYB: "Think Of You" music video

CONNECT WITH VYB:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vybband/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vybband/

Twitter: @vybband

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQdfNw6QX2Rnu8LIr-GMVHQ

TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/JLqA2hg/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3o7qPCv

VYBCAST: https://spoti.fi/2T7kFnP

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/vyb/1452872090

Website & EPK: https://www.vybband.com/epk-1

