VP Records Celebrates 60 Editions of STRICTLY THE BEST

Ahead of its release today, VP Records celebrated the 60th edition of one of the label's staple compilation brands, Strictly The Best, with a live show broadcast this past Tuesday, November 19th from BRIC in Brooklyn, New York. This history making event was the first time that a broadcast has ever been done from New York and broadcasted back to Jamaica live on RETV and VP Records YouTube channel.

This was the fifth VP produced live show this year and second live broadcast concert for the compilation series, as the first ever VP produced live show "Strictly The Best - Live Montego Bay" was broadcast in January from Usain Bolt's Tracks and Records in Montego Bay.

The evening consisted of performances from Christopher Martin, Romain Virgo, Richie Spice, Noah Powa, Dovey Magnum, N*E*R*D Major, Red Fox, The Danca family and more. Special surprise performers included Screechy Dan and Naomi Cowan.

The event was hosted by On The Riddim's Kevin Crown and Queen Bremmer who filmed the season finale at BRIC earlier that day from 1-4pm. On The Riddim (OTR), is VP Records YouTube show which launched in June and has garnered over 20,000 views collectively so far. The pre-show for RETV was hosted by Jamaican media personality Debbie Bissoon.

The star studded event included red carpet appearances by Haitian singer and frequent Jah Cure collaborator Phylissia Ross, Breakfast Club radio personality Angela Yee and more.

STB 60 combines two discs of hits in one package that includes current and breaking hits from some of the top artists in roots reggae and dancehall. Disc 1 consists of reggae and lovers rock tracks. Featured tracks on the disc include "General" by Christopher Martin and "Together we Stand" by Richie Spice. The powerful anthem tells a story of being united in a time when division is more prevalent than ever. Exclusives on the album include a remake of Lorna Bennet's "Breakfast in Bed" by former Voice winner Tessanne Chin and "Lost My Heart" by emerging solo reggae artist, Kumar Bent.

Disc 2 features dancehall tracks. Stand-outs include "One Way" by Vybz Kartel and "Glow" by Romain Virgo and Christopher Martin. The music video for "Glow" has recently amassed over 628K views on YouTube. Another exclusive to STB 60 is "No Stress" by Noah Powa who has been making waves in New York City and beyond with recent interviews on Breakfast Club, Lip Service and an appearance on Angela Yee Day.

Photo Credit: Ajamu Myrie





