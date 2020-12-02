VIDEO: queen mars Shares 'Queen of Hearts' Video

Hailing from Chicago, neo-soul artist queen mars shares the video for "Queen of Hearts," premiered by Mundane Magazine.

Watch the video below!

In discussing the song, queen mars shares: "I used to think being a woman in a man's world was a huge disadvantage because internal qualities are often overlooked in favor of surface level desires. Then I realized someone else's inability to see below the surface is a weakness on their part and I wanted to explore the traditional power dynamic between male and female because I feel it is, and has always been mislabeled.

She continues "this video explores the dichotomy of being overlooked for attributes you want to highlight and praised for the characteristics you want to hide. Its inspiration stems from my personal experiences as well as the experiences of my peers."

Born in Chicago, queen mars is a singer-songwriter who marries together her eclectic life experiences and synesthesia to create melodic stories she describes as Kaleidoscope Pop: complex lyrics and colorful sounds.



Raised on Kirk Franklin and Beyonce, queen mars bridges the uplifting tones of gospel with the rawness of early 2000's Pop/R&B and applies it to her femininity in an effort to break out of the conservative mold created for her. Many of her songs have sexual undertones representing the suppressiveness of her sexuality she experienced growing up.



Dipping between R&B/Neo-Soul and Alt Pop, queen mars joins the likes of SZA, Rihanna, and Kehlani by creating edgy, poetic tracks with pop appeal. As part of a generation where fluidity is the new identity, she embraces how no form is the new normal and structures her songs solely with the authenticity of real life experiences. Mixing the badassery of artists like Madonna and Beyonce, with the pen game of Lana del Rey and Sia, queen mars creates anthemic tracks unique to her life experience.



She aims to reshape the minds of her listeners through anthemic music that makes them feel empowered to be who they want to be, not who they were made to be.

Photo Credit: Chris Nwajei

